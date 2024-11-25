The SZA drought is coming to an end very soon. Nearly two years after the singer began teasing her mysterious album Lana, SZA finally confirmed that she will be dropping new music within the coming few weeks. So, will this new release be Lana, or is she teasing a different (but still likely connected) project for her fans? Here’s the deal.

SZA announced this “whole new project” during a Nov. 23 appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream, saying that is will “be out before the year is over.” In case you haven’t checked your calendar recently, that means at some point in the next five weeks, we’ll have new SZA music to groove to. But the real question is: What exactly is this new project? Many fans are holding out hope it’s the long-awaited Lana, but there’s also another option that seems pretty likely.

A couple weeks before this most recent announcement, the singer told British Vogue that she has two projects she’s ready to release: Lana and a deluxe version of her 2022 album SOS, according to the outlet. So, while it does sound like Lana is coming at some point, the SOS deluxe album feels like the more probable bet for this pre-2025 release.

Interestingly enough, Lana actually began as the deluxe version of SOS before it evolved into its own distinct album. After first teasing it in early 2023, SZA announced Lana as the title of SOS’ deluxe edition with seven to 10 new tracks in fall 2023. But after several tracks leaked, she revealed she’d remake Lana from scratch as its own album and put out the leaked songs as part of a new deluxe version of SOS.

Whether SZA is about to put out the SOS deluxe or really go all out and finally drop Lana, at least fans can rest assured new music is almost here.