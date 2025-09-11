Sansho Scott/BFA.com

FOMO

Zoë Kravitz Reunites The ‘Big Little Lies’ Crew & More NYFW SS26 Party Photos

They were without a Witherspoon, but we’ll take what we can get.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Party-hopping is in our blood, and we have already hit up enough cocktails and launches in the first week of September to make any BFA photographer dizzy. But that’s showbiz, baby, and New York Fashion Week’s official start saw about two dozen parties happening within the same six-hour timespan. We can’t clone ourselves (yet), so we did our best to make it through every tough door to get insider scoops at the events worth noting. There are a few store openings, stateside welcomes, and late-night discos to discuss, so without further ado, see every party picture you might’ve missed in between pictures of Oprah at Ralph Lauren and your acquaintances’ end-of-summer photo dumps.

Jessica McCormack & Zoë Kravitz Shut Down The Frick

McCormack’s British jewels found their home on Madison Avenue earlier this summer, and her and brand ambassador Zoë Kravitz officially made their presence known on the Upper East Side with the most posh fashion-week kickoff at the newly renovated Frick Collection. A Big Little Lies reunion happened, a funfair-game style raffle resulted in some $6,000 earrings being given away, and princess cake and champagne were happily taken by guests.

Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura DernSancho Scott, BFA.com
Jessica McCormack, Zoë KravitzSancho Scott, BFA.com
Phoebe TonkinSancho Scott, BFA.com
Yelena Yemchuk, Mustafa the Poet, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Margarita LevievaSancho Scott, BFA.com
Please Welcome The House Of Dior

Just in time for Jonathan Anderson to stamp his mark on the maison, Dior opened the doors to their gargantuan new Peter Marino-designed flagship on 5th Avenue and 57th Street. Friends of the brand like Anna Sawai, Sam Nivola, and Ariana Greenblatt piled in to “ooh” and “aah” at the fantastical, utterly luxurious world Marino and Dior created.

Ariana GreenblattBFA: Rommel Demano & Max Lakner
Peter MarinoBFA: Rommel Demano & Max Lakner
Anna SawaiBFA: Rommel Demano & Max Lakner
Sam NivolaBFA: Rommel Demano & Max Lakner
Ain’t No Fashion-Week Kickoff Party Like Saks’

Is it even New York Fashion Week if editors, designers, and fashionable A-listers don’t pile into Le Chalet at the Saks flagship? Saks wasn’t taking any chances, so the legendary Day One party went on in style, with cozy festivities and the king of the short-rib sandwich Salt Hank bringing his wispy fries and sammies to the hungry masses.

Elsa HoskEmilina Filippo
Ivy GettyBFA.com
TinxBFA.com
Salt HankBFA.com
Chloe Fineman & MOTHER’s Retro-Futuristic Cocktail

Funny girl Chloe Fineman brought her love for the ‘60s to the denim brand who gets retro like no one else, Mother, for a 15-piece collection that’s as quirky (and stylish) as Fineman is. They toasted to the launch at Bar Bianchi with a host of other riots like Martha Stewart (who Fineman has impersonated on SNL), Francesca Keller, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Chloe Fineman, Martha StewartDeonté Lee/BFA
Dylan Mulvaney, Busy PhilippsDeonté Lee/BFA
Francesca KellerDeonté Lee/BFA
Meg DonnellyDeonté Lee/BFA
