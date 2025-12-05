Holiday Cheer Is Officially Here, From Miami To Manhattan

After a brief respite during the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s full steam ahead for partygoers and festive folks around the globe before the real break begins. December is full of holiday parties, galas, dinners before the parties and galas, and cocktails before the dinners before the parties. (We’re tired just writing that.) Not only is a festive party a great chance to show off that one lacy black dress you’ve been saving, it’s an opportunity to catch up with the girls one last time before you retreat into your late-December cocoons. So, in the spirit of the season, we have dispatches from Midtown and Miami, just in time for your preweekend perusal.

Michael Kors Lights Up Rockefeller Center

A fashion holiday party is not a place for ugly sweaters unless the theme calls for it — for the girls we know and love, it’s just another great excuse to step out in something fabulous. The unofficial dress code of Michael Kors’ tree-lighting party was all black, the better to let the tree shine. Don’t worry, though — accessories seen on Rachel Zegler, Delilah Belle, and Francesca Scorsese gave off a glow long after the festivities.

Delilah Belle Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Zoey Deutch, Michael Kors, Emma Roberts Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Rachel Zegler Darian DiCianno/BFA.com Franscesca Scorsese Darian DiCianno/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Ferragamo Kicks Off Basel By The Pool

Long gone are the days of the simple art festival: The week-long festivities in Miami are enough to make any veteran party girl go mad trying to keep up. Ferragamo’s dinner hosted by W was not a bad place to start — just ask Quen Blackwell, Justine Skye, or Tyriq Withers, who donned Maximilian Davis’ designs for an intimate start to a wild week.

Tyriq Withers, Maximilian Davis, Jessie Andrews Mark Patrick for BFA Justine Skye Mark Patrick for BFA Quenlin Blackwell Mark Patrick for BFA Amber Valletta, Erin Wasson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Everyone Showed Up & Showed Out At The Gotham Awards

Mondays are often an It girl’s chance to rest and reboot, but when the premiere New York film awards call, why would one not answer? Everyone on the awards-season circuit stepped out in fine fashion to award One Battle After Another several trophies, sip on FIJI Water in between speeches, and get a glimpse at Rihanna in a plumed Balenciaga cap.

Jacob Elordi Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Tessa Thompson Quadir Moore/BFA.com/Shutterstock Chloë Sevigny Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Jimmy Choo Does Lunch In Style

Your favorite shoe brand’s favorite shoe brand also got in on the Basel fun. Their Design District store has a massive sculpture of their IXIA heel on display, and to celebrate the collaboration with artist Harry Nuriev, creative director Sandra Choi brought out a host of well-heeled girls. (Our favorite footwear of the bunch is Justine Skye’s knee-high boot.)

Justine Skye Marc Patrick/BFA.com Sandra Choi, Erin Wasson Marc Patrick/BFA.com Tinx Marc Patrick/BFA.com Amelie Zilber Marc Patrick/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Lalo Delivers On Cozy Holiday Cheer

Tequila: great to gift, even better to use as a warming device when the temperature drops below freezing. Lalo’s holiday party had shooters festooned on garland, good-time girls, and yes, lots of blanco flowing to make sure nobody felt the chill in the air.