It’s a rarity to find someone born in the 21st century that has an old soul like Audrey McGraw does. Even though she’s just 23 years old, she embodies the spirit of a bygone era with her timeless beauty (clock the Rita Hayworth reference) and her decidedly low-key approach to, say, sitting front-row at the hottest ticket in town. That ticket is for the Michael Kors Collection show, which always has the best front row of the week — other attendees include NYLON faves like Suki Waterhouse, Kelsea Ballerini, Delilah Belle, and Ashtin Earle, to name but a few — and McGraw also gave herself a bit of calm by way of a Gwyneth Paltrow hug (we should all be so lucky).

But before she took in the ultra-casual, gorgeous show, McGraw took a few selfies for us using her best vintage-inspired filter. The results feel like something we’d see on our Instagram feed circa 2011 in the best way possible. Below, see how she got ready, imbibed in a little pre-noon mimosa, and chose the perfectly smudged red lip to counter her smudged glen-plaid dress.

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Mornin’! Let’s go to the Michael Kors Collection show.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “First things first.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “CAFFEINE!”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Glam has arrived. Which lip color to choose?”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Brigitte doin’ her thing.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “💋 Sky gave me some lovely baby curls.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “What to wear? Michael Kors Collection, of course.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “The boots.”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Gilda, are you decent?”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “And then she walked on down the hall…”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Quick drink, and then let’s hit the road!”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Vamos!”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Gwyneth hugs ❤️‍🔥 Happy to see a few familiar faces. I can get pretty shy. ”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “Beautiful women, beautiful clothes, beautiful show!”

Courtesy of Audrey McGraw “That’s all. Thanks y’all, peace!”

Hair: Sky Kim

Makeup: Brigitte Reiss-Andersen