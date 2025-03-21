Michael Kors & Suki Waterhouse Reunite At Aman & More Party Photos You Missed

A final defrost is happening this week, as the sun stays out for more than eight hours and the temperatures almost reach 60 degrees in New York. While I took in the high UV index in Miami, there were parties and gatherings happening back in the city worthy of this franchise’s title. Michael Kors took over the Aman for a dinner, Printemps finally opened its doors, and one French brand got Julianne Moore to step out. Keep reading for a hit of celebrity photos and buzzy pics.

Printemps’ Wall-Street Blowout

There’s a new boutique that’s not just for pretty, sparkly things: It’s a whole experience. Printemps is a Parisian department store known for their extravagant in-store installations, which just opened its first American flagship in the Financial District. The guest list was as opulent as the space, with Parker Posey, Ivy Getty, Katie Holmes, and Francesca Scorsese taking shelter from the rain to catch a surprise Noah Cyrus performance and check out every beautifully appointed corner.

Amazon Fashion & Michael Kors Do Midtown The Richest Way Possible

Michael Kors’ sexy, fun-loving American sportswear is now available via Amazon Fashion, and the designer toasted to the launch in true style. The Aman rooftop is home to $30 cocktails, Aman members, and on this occasion, the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer campaign Suki Waterhouse, alongside other FoM (friends of Michael) Delilah Belle and Delaney Rowe.

Rouje & Helena Christensen’s House Party

Rouje’s Jeanne Damas tapped Helena Christensen for a collaborative collection, and the two brunettes took over a Tribeca apartment for a très festive cocktail and dinner befit for the casual French clothing. Julianne Moore rolled through, alongside Grace Burns, Nicole Ari Parker, and Devyn Garcia, who modeled the pieces and inspired a closer look at the collab which is now online.