Noah Cyrus’ “Don’t Put It All On Me” Lyrics, Explained

Noah Cyrus is turning her pain into sweet music on one of her most emotional releases yet. The pop star’s new single “Don’t Put It All On Me,” which features Fleet Foxes, is a heartfelt lament to someone who “no longer need[s] me,” as she frees herself from the darkness surrounding a loved one. The new music comes shortly after the rumors of friction among Cyrus’ family resurfaced at the beginning of 2025.

In the soaring, orchestral hymn, Cyrus sings about someone in her life who’s been caught up in chaos:

I can't look away / When I'm watching you move in slow motion / All waves with no ocean / I’m swallowed by the sea / You couldn’t be honest with me / But I know you tried to / But beauty will blind you / Don't put it all on me

During the bridge, Cyrus declares that although her relationship with this person may “fall apart,” their bond is ultimately “never broken.” She assures them that any outside chatter or past harmful statements won’t affect her (“The words that were spoken / Mean nothing to me”), and finally accepts that this person may just not be open to a relationship with her anymore: “By the look in your eye / I can tell that you no longer need me / The feeling is freeing.”

The lyrics seem to allude to the much-publicized rift in Cyrus’ family, which her older brother Trace brought to light earlier this year while mentioning Noah specifically in his public plea for their dad Billy Ray to seek help. “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her,” Trace wrote in his Jan. 22 Instagram post. “That’s your baby girl. She deserves better.”