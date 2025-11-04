The Surf Lodge Is Bringing Its Live Music Series To Miami

When planning a Hamptons-esque vacation, Miami is probably the last place that comes to mind. After all, one is a hub for freshly pressed linens and over-the-shoulder sweaters, while the other is known for its blinding neon bikinis and bodycon dresses. But despite their perceived differences, The Surf Lodge and Palm Tree Crew are bridging the gap between the two beach towns with a brand new partnership.

Starting in December, the Montauk hotel is bringing its famed live music series, Surf Lodge Sundays, all the way to the Palm Tree Club Miami. German DJ and producer Rampa is set to kick things off with a headlining set that just so happens to coincide with Art Basel on Dec. 7, followed by a poolside takeover from German DJ duo Monkey Safari on Dec. 14. Australian music producer Fisher will close out the year with a can’t-miss pre-New Year’s bash on Dec. 28, with additional performances to be announced throughout the winter.

WRE WRE 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

If you’ve ever attended NYLON’s annual Fourth of July party, you know the people at Surf Lodge can hang. And as a global entertainment, lifestyle, and hospitality collective founded by Kygo and music manager Myles Shear, the Palm Tree Crew definitely know how to party. So while the coastal Northeast town and the southern Florida hotspot may seem worlds apart, the partnership promises to be a match made in nightlife heaven.

“We’re thrilled to bring Surf Lodge Sundays to Miami with our friends at Palm Tree Crew,” said Jayma Cardoso, owner of Surf Lodge. “Miami and New York are so intertwined, and as a former New Yorker who recently moved to Miami, now feels like the perfect time to unite further these communities that share a love for gathering together to celebrate music and unforgettable experiences.”

While the rest of the Surf Lodge Sundays schedule is still under wraps, you can stay up-to-date with each new show announcement via the Palm Tree Club Miami.