Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux's Holidays Kickoff & More Party Photos You Missed

FOMO
FOMO: The First Celebrity Holiday Parties Are Here & More Photos You Missed
Plus, party photos from holiday parties for Saks, Savage X Fenty, and more.
Moët & Chandon At Darling Chalet
Moët & Chandon celebrate the holidays by transforming the Park Lane New York hotel into Darling Chalet, a chic, après ski-style lounge, on Nov. 28.
Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux’s Annual Holiday Party
Mark Ronson and Justin Theroux celebrate their annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City, co-hosted by Belvedere, on Nov. 29.
Savage X Fenty’s Inaugural “This The Season Of Savage” Holiday Event
Savage X Fenty celebrates its inaugural holiday event in Los Angeles at the Sunset Room in Hollywood on Nov. 29.
MoMA And Chanel’s “The Contenders”
As part of MoMA’s annual The Contenders series, which features MoMA's selections of the year’s most influential, innovative films that curators believe will stand the test of time, MoMA screened Barbie, followed by a conversation with co-composers and songwriters, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Dua Lipa on Nov. 30.
Saks’ Holiday Dinner Party
Saks CEO Marc Metrick celebrates the holidays with an intimate dinner party at Funke in Beverly Hills on Nov. 30.
The Business of Fashion Voices 2023 Gala
The Business of Fashion celebrates its annual gala with a dinner at Soho Farmhouse Chipping in Norton, England on Nov. 30, which concludes three days of talks at BoF VOICES from Dan Levy, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Brunello Cucinelli, and more.