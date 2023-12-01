Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux's Holidays Kickoff & More Party Photos You Missed
Pebble Bar

FOMO: The First Celebrity Holiday Parties Are Here & More Photos You Missed

Plus, party photos from holiday parties for Saks, Savage X Fenty, and more.

Moët & Chandon At Darling Chalet

Moët & Chandon celebrate the holidays by transforming the Park Lane New York hotel into Darling Chalet, a chic, après ski-style lounge, on Nov. 28.

David Doobinin
David Doobinin
David Doobinin
David Doobinin
Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux’s Annual Holiday Party

Mark Ronson and Justin Theroux celebrate their annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City, co-hosted by Belvedere, on Nov. 29.

Mark Ronson and Annabel-Dexter JonesRommel Demano/BFA.com
Paul RuddRommel Demano/BFA.com
Huma Abedin, Sophie Grégoire, Kenza Fourati, Justin Theroux and Helena ChristensenRommel Demano/BFA.com
Eric C. and Justin TherouxRommel Demano/BFA.com
Justin Theroux and Paul RuddRommel Demano/BFA.com
Savage X Fenty’s Inaugural “This The Season Of Savage” Holiday Event

Savage X Fenty celebrates its inaugural holiday event in Los Angeles at the Sunset Room in Hollywood on Nov. 29.

The Montes TwinsCourtesy of Savage X Fenty
Trina Njoroge
Tess Holliday and LydiaCourtesy of Savage X Fenty
MoMA And Chanel’s “The Contenders”

As part of MoMA’s annual The Contenders series, which features MoMA's selections of the year’s most influential, innovative films that curators believe will stand the test of time, MoMA screened Barbie, followed by a conversation with co-composers and songwriters, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Dua Lipa on Nov. 30.

Dua LipaWireImage
Dua Lipa and Mark RonsonWireImage
Dua LipaWireImage
Saks’ Holiday Dinner Party

Saks CEO Marc Metrick celebrates the holidays with an intimate dinner party at Funke in Beverly Hills on Nov. 30.

Stephanie Hsu and Allan K. WashingtonCourtesy of BFA
Kiernan ShipkaCourtesy of BFA
Chriselle LimCourtesy of BFA
Nicky and Kathy HiltonCourtesy of BFA
The Business of Fashion Voices 2023 Gala

The Business of Fashion celebrates its annual gala with a dinner at Soho Farmhouse Chipping in Norton, England on Nov. 30, which concludes three days of talks at BoF VOICES from Dan Levy, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Brunello Cucinelli, and more.

Billy PorterGetty Images for BoF
Rita OraGetty Images for BoF
Billy Porter and Ali SethiGetty Images for BoF
The Ebinum BrothersGetty Images for BoF
Stephanie Simon and Dennis OkweraGetty Images for BoF
