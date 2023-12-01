Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux's Holidays Kickoff & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Moët & Chandon At Darling Chalet

Moët & Chandon celebrate the holidays by transforming the Park Lane New York hotel into Darling Chalet, a chic, après ski-style lounge, on Nov. 28.

David Doobinin

Mark Ronson And Justin Theroux’s Annual Holiday Party

Mark Ronson and Justin Theroux celebrate their annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City, co-hosted by Belvedere, on Nov. 29.

Mark Ronson and Annabel-Dexter Jones Rommel Demano/BFA.com Paul Rudd Rommel Demano/BFA.com Huma Abedin, Sophie Grégoire, Kenza Fourati, Justin Theroux and Helena Christensen Rommel Demano/BFA.com Eric C. and Justin Theroux Rommel Demano/BFA.com Justin Theroux and Paul Rudd Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Savage X Fenty’s Inaugural “This The Season Of Savage” Holiday Event

Savage X Fenty celebrates its inaugural holiday event in Los Angeles at the Sunset Room in Hollywood on Nov. 29.

The Montes Twins Courtesy of Savage X Fenty Trina Njoroge Tess Holliday and Lydia Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

MoMA And Chanel’s “The Contenders”

As part of MoMA’s annual The Contenders series, which features MoMA's selections of the year’s most influential, innovative films that curators believe will stand the test of time, MoMA screened Barbie, followed by a conversation with co-composers and songwriters, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Dua Lipa on Nov. 30.

Dua Lipa WireImage Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson WireImage Dua Lipa WireImage

Saks’ Holiday Dinner Party

Saks CEO Marc Metrick celebrates the holidays with an intimate dinner party at Funke in Beverly Hills on Nov. 30.

Stephanie Hsu and Allan K. Washington Courtesy of BFA Kiernan Shipka Courtesy of BFA Chriselle Lim Courtesy of BFA Nicky and Kathy Hilton Courtesy of BFA

The Business of Fashion Voices 2023 Gala

The Business of Fashion celebrates its annual gala with a dinner at Soho Farmhouse Chipping in Norton, England on Nov. 30, which concludes three days of talks at BoF VOICES from Dan Levy, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Brunello Cucinelli, and more.