Rihanna Launches A Blokecore Loungewear Line For Savage X Fenty

From everyday activewear to a Super Bowl-inspired collaboration, Rihanna is always ahead of the curve when it comes to sporty fashion. Now, the Fenty mogul has announced that Savage X Fenty is releasing a new limited-edition loungewear collection inspired by the world of soccer.

The latest release, titled Savage X League, taps into the sport’s global popularity with silhouettes inspired by it: a range of the brand’s signature YOUniversal looks meant to be embraced by everybody. Including a full men’s lounge line and women’s sports staples, select styles for the capsule line feature the Changeover set, as seen on Rihanna herself in the official campaign. The multifaceted star fronts the launch wearing the matching jacket and jogger coming in the newest black caviar and green light color combo.

Photo: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

The blokecore-inspired assortment also stars other comfy mix-and-match styles that are best fit for any time of the day, whether that’s functionality at the gym, casual days running errands, or anything in between. You can expect to find shorts and jerseys offered in short and long sleeves, sports bras, leggings, and running tank tops – all up for purchase in neutral hues and electric greens and blues.

The new Savage X League collection, with sizes ranging from XXS–4X is now available to shop on SavageX.com. See the rest of the campaign, ahead.

