You Can Go Vintage Shopping At Banana Republic Now

Banana Republic is tapping into its archive and selling some of its best ‘80s vintage pieces. BR Vintage is offering 225 one-of-a-kind pieces from the longtime retailer and brand’s archives, including heritage logo tees, knits, and aged leather.

“BR archives were an untapped goldmine. As we are going through the brand relaunch, we wanted to tap into both the original BR customer, who has a strong nostalgia for our 1980s product, and the next generation, who is obsessed with thrift shopping and secondhand,” Chief Brand Officer Ana Andjelic tells NYLON. “Our archive pieces range from items that can easily be mistaken for the best of modern streetwear to florals that are so camp that they are cool. In between are all sorts of super trendy military jackets, safari vests, leather jackets, shorts, and caps.”

Andjelic worked with vintage experts Shilla Kim-Parker of Thrilling and Marcus Allen of The Society Archive to help source BR Vintage’s inventory. Banana Republic joins other legacy brands including Levi’s and Guess that are reselling some of its vintage wares in a sustainable effort that they hope will appeal to Gen Z. With over 200 pieces, Andjelic is sure there’s something for every style.

“We conceived it as opening a chest of curiosities — every time one opens a chest, there is a new imaginative world waiting: either a hike in the desert, an adventure in a jungle, a 1980s New York City vibe, a hot air balloon ride, a dad-in-a-disco situation,” says Andjelic. “It’s really up to our customers’ imagination to build their own worlds with these pieces.”

Peruse BR Vintage’s pieces over on the brand’s website, and check out photos of the campaign, below.

Photo by Pamela Henson

Photo by Pamela Henson