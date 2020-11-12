Guess is hopping on the secondhand shopping train with its own certified vintage program. The brand is reintroducing some of its classic denim pieces from the '80s and '90s, the same ones popularized by famous Guess models Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer.

Starting on Thursday, you can shop nearly 70 authenticated vintage Guess items for men and women, including denim, crewnecks, jackets, and tees, which were all made in Los Angeles between 1981 and 1999.

"We're committed to promoting circular fashion and the premise of clothing lasting, being reused and recycled," Nicolai Marciano, the director of brand partnerships and specialty marketing, told WWD in an interview on the new launch. "We have so much history in a lot of different categories, in the creative assets of the brand, whether that's from the apparel to our graphics to our imagery. There's always a new story to tell and a different theme, something to be inspired by."

Guess is just the latest brand to reintroduce old styles in an effort to take part in the growing vintage market. In October, Levi's launched Levi's SecondHand, a buyback program for customers to sell their old denim to be resold as vintage. On the luxury side, Gucci teamed up with The RealReal on a special selection of items, from fashion to home goods, to shop on the resale site.

To get your hands on a pair of vintage Guess jeans or crewneck, head over to the brand's website, or shop some of the available pieces, below.