Levi’s wants to buy back your old jeans. On Monday, the denim company announced its launch of Levi’s SecondHand, a first-of-its-kind buyback program to help its commitment to sustainable and circular fashion.

Levi's will offer $15 to $25 for denim that can be resold and $30 to $35 for vintage denim, reselling it through its SecondHand marketplace, priced between $30 to $100. The brand will also offer $5 toward a future purchase for worn-out denim pieces.

"Repurposing and repairing clothes requires minimal additional energy input, no water, and no dyes to make more jeans," Jennifer Sey, Levi’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in an official statemnt. "Buying a used pair of Levi's jeans through SecondHand saves approximately 80% of the CO2 emissions and 700 grams of waste compared to buying a new pair of Levi’s jeans."

Sustainability is a growing business in the fashion industry, but recycling remains a struggle, with less than 1% of the world's textile waste going toward new pieces. Levi's has partnered with Trove, which will oversee Levi's SecondHand's backend operations, including cleaning, inventory processing, and fulfillment.

Levi's SecondHand launches on October 6, so start digging through your closet now. Check out photos from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Levi's SecondHand

Photo by Rachael Wang

Photo by Rachael Wang

Photo by Rachael Wang