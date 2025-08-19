Everything You Need To Know About Louis Vuitton’s First Beauty Drop

Earlier this summer, we announced Louis Vuitton’s foray into the beauty chat. We know what you’re thinking: “Another beauty launch? Really?” This is not your average beauty brand, however, and this is the furthest from just another celebrity-backed makeup endeavor. The first full drop of products from La Beauté Louis Vuitton is here, as envisioned by Dame Pat McGrath, and it’s chock-full of lustworthy objets d’art.

The world’s largest fashion house is never one to do something half-assed (previous runway shows have been hosted on a suspension bridge in Kyoto and Parc Güell in Barcelona), and the introductory launch of La Beauté includes a whopping 55 lipstick shades, 10 lip balms, and eight eyeshadow hues. McGrath has been at the helm of Louis Vuitton’s runway beauty for more than 20 years, and with her singular vision and the rich history of the brand’s penchant for luxury travel, it makes sense the pieces can be aptly described as pieces of art meant to be carried, adored, and treasured — not unlike a monogrammed travel set.

Indeed, the jumping-off point — as evidenced by the rich archival imagery — was travel, with the brand’s vanity cases and extensive knowledge of fitting items snugly in a carry-on paving the way for the sustainably minded refillable cosmetic containers. German furniture designer Konstantin Grcic brought his industrial, minimal, and high-level vision to the sleek and hefty lipstick and eyeshadow cases. But enough about the design and history: Let’s get into the details.

The 55 LV Rouge lipsticks (55 in Roman numerals is LV, after all) include 28 matte and 27 satin hues, all crafted with natural upcycled waxes and topped off with lip-friendly ingredients including hyaluronic acid and shea butter. Signature shades include the striking Rouge Louis, which was featured on the preview swatch earlier in the year. The LV Baumes are a counterpoint the Rouge set, with 10 striking shades meant for those who want a little more diffusion day-to-day yet don’t want to sacrifice supple pouts. (The baume is also charged with shea butter.) We’re betting on Tender Bliss, a pearlescent bubblegum-pink color that will act as a second skin on low-lift fall mornings. Oh, and both the balms and lipsticks have a signature scent concocted by McGrath and Louis Vuitton Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. The lipsticks carry mimosa and jasmine notes, while the balms deliver a crispy mint-raspberry one-two punch.

Finally, as if the arsenal of lip products wasn’t enough (if we test one a day, it’ll take us roughly two months to get through them), the LV Ombres are eight intensely pigmented eyeshadows across four compacts, designed with three complementary shades paired with one striking standout. With six different finishes and light-up technology mixed into the metallics, there are enough ways to play that will also require months of personal testing (tough job, we know).

These pieces are not for the faint of heart — nor are the price tags, which reflect the collectible, couture-level quality of the products. The Rouge lipsticks and Baumes clock in at €140 (roughly $163), with eyeshadow palettes coming in at €220 (about $257). Refills for the lip products are €60 ($70), and the eyeshadow refills are €80 ($82). If the high prices make you scoff, reconsider what beauty (or beauté, we should say) can be. Besides, the Pat McGrath Touch doesn’t come cheap, and these items will look best stowed in their bespoke vanity case or on your bathroom counter next to other treasures. Like any Louis Vuitton leather good, these lippies and compacts are meant to be passed down through generations. It’ll only be several decades until your great-great-granddaughter thanks you for holding onto the first Pat McGrath-designed lip canister for Louis Vuitton. The Rouges, Baumes, and Ombres will be available on Aug. 29 on louisvuitton.com and in select Louis Vuitton stores.