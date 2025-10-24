A Masterclass In Fall Dressing, Courtesy Of Tessa Thompson

We’re in the peak moments of fall, and there are enough reasons to get outside the house, impeccable autumn weather notwithstanding. The NYLON team has been popping out for quite literally dozens of concerts, dinners, events, and premieres to see not only what we’ll be wearing (and listening to) next spring, but what the girls are wearing out right now. Tessa Thompson also entered the New York street-style chat this week, along with some covetable vintage wares and a hype-y collab that is worth saving up for. Keep reading for a dispatch from every corner of the fashion-music-entertainment universe.

Tessa Thompson’s Epic Fall Styling Hacks & Brand Guide

The actress is in New York to promote her new film, Hedda, and also promote muted colors for fall by slipping into some of our favorite indie brands (i.e. Commission, Maria McManus). A few of her styling tips: 1.) Make a three-piece suit less fussy with a weird-ass bag; 2.) if you need to use a bag charm, make it sleek and all-gold; 3.) stripes go well with more stripes; 4.) buy a pencil skirt and wear it with a grandma cardigan, now; and 5.) when all else fails, all black at night is the way to go.

Madhappy & Puma Make Sporty & Cozy Coexist

The Cali-cool brand linked with our favorite big-time sneaker-heads at Puma for a collection of easy, oversized tracksuits, pointelle-knit jerseys (something we’ve truly never seen before), and lounge sets for your Erewhon runs. The sneakers, naturally, are already sold out.

DVF Knows Her Archive Is That Good

... so the brand launched DVF Vintage, a buyback and curation platform that allows you to peruse well-loved garments and also offer up any ‘80s wrap dresses you (or your really well-dressed mother-in-law) may have lying around. Shop it in-store at their Meatpacking location in New York, or pop over to their website.

Alanis Morissette & Dries Van Noten Are A Match Made In Punk-Rock Heaven

Almost 30 years into her career, Morissette is embarking on a Vegas residency — a true benchmark for any legendary music act. Her wardrobe will be exclusively made by Julian Klausner of Dries Van Noten. The brand has been dressing her since the early days of her infamous dance-crying music career; the purply tones of her music fit so well with the muted damasks and silks Klausner has dreamed up for her.

Brandon Maxwell Dips His Toes Into Leather

The designer just celebrated a decade of his eponymous label, and as expansion is on the horizon, his first-ever bag silhouettes are now available to shop. We’re eyeing the Louise Pochette in snakeskin-effect print.