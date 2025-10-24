Amber Mark Just Can't Quit Erewhon

No two people’s budgets are exactly the same. Bill prices are constantly in flux, retail therapy is just as valuable (and expensive) as actual therapy, and one man’s non-essential expenditures are another man’s non-negotiable expenses. With that in mind, it’s hard not to be a little curious about what other people are swiping their cards on. And after the year she’s had, Amber Mark definitely deserves to treat herself.

On Oct. 10, the 31-year-old R&B artist released her third studio album Pretty Idea to much acclaim (including a shout out in our best new music roundup). Now, she’s taking the project on the road, first with a series of supporting gigs on the second leg of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour, followed by her own Pretty Idea tour in 2026.

When she’s not performing to arenas of adoring fans, Mark enjoys running up her monthly credit card bill on cross-country flights, spoiling her cat Mooshu, and expensive dinners — though depending on where she dines, she might be able to skirt the bill. Here, the “Lose My Cool” singer breaks down all the guilty pleasure purchases she can’t live without, including her Erewhon faves and Nobu must-haves.

Biologique Recherche Lait VIP O2 Cleanser

“It’s the only cleanser that doesn’t dry out my skin.”

TOTAL: $60

Delta Flights from New York to LA

“Usually around $400 one way. I fly back and forth a lot since my family’s in NY and I’m based in LA, so that adds up to about $800 to $1,600 a month.”

TOTAL: ~$1,600

Dinner at Nobu

“Fatty toro is around $35 a piece and miso cod is about $46. Worth every bite.”

TOTAL: $81

Dinner at Palma

“Family restaurant, so it’s free for me but I’d pay whatever for their pasta.”

TOTAL: $0

New York Pilates

“$45 per class or about $200 to $280 a month for a membership. I go almost every day when I’m in NY.”

TOTAL: ~$280

Viva Raw Cat Food

“$17 per pack, around $70 to $90 a month for Mooshu.”

TOTAL: ~$90

Rent, Car, Insurance, & Bills

“I’d rather not say… lol.”

TOTAL: REDACTED

Event Glam

“Anywhere between $800-2000 depending on the glam team.”

TOTAL: ~$1,500

Erewhon Hot Bar

“$20 to $45 per pound. I can’t resist it.”

TOTAL: ~$45

Total Monthly Statement: ~$3,656