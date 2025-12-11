Charli XCX Says Brat Summer Is “Cringe” In New Trailer For ‘The Moment

Charli XCX thinks the whole “Brat summer thing” is “cringe.” At least, that’s how she feels in the trailer for her upcoming film, The Moment.

Much like its preceding teaser, the new trailer continues to give fans a peek behind the Brat curtain, and turns out it’s not as glamorous as you’d think. There’s Brat brand activations, interference from high-level execs, and a good, old fashioned cab breakdown. “Everybody’s like, ‘What do you want?’ ‘What do you want?’ What do you want?’ Well, I don’t f*cking know what I f*cking want, Tim!”, Charli shouts in the backseat, cig in hand, naturally.

It’s not clear how true to life the mockumentary will be, but based on the trailer we can deduct that Alexander Skarsgård plays a tour director who doesn’t really understand Charli’s vision, Hailey Benton Gates and Isaac Powell play fictionalized versions of Charli’s IRL creative directors Imogene Strauss and Terrence O’Connor, Jamie Demetriou is seemingly the pop star’s assistant, and Kylie Jenner plays Kylie Jenner, obviously. The film also co-stars Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, and Rosanna Arquette.

The Moment hits theaters Jan. 30.