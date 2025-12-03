Charli XCX Can't Stop Being A Muse

In a sea of entertainment-industry workaholics and people taking brand deals left and right, Charli xcx knows just how to cut through the noise and avoid expectation by always turning right when everyone expects her to turn left. Her latest move sees her as a muse for Saint Laurent, showing off some nylon-topped looks — including one she debuted at the brand’s show in September.

We did just switch out our closets in anticipation of a snowy, chilly winter, but fashion, as ever, is looking forward. Saint Laurent’s Summer 2026 collection (which will land in stores before you know it) gets a tease of a debut on Charli, shot by Glen Luchford in Paris, and there are enough pieces here to covet without seeing more than three photos. The windbreaker-lace-short combo Charli (and Hailey Bieber) wore to the brands’ Summer 2026 show comes back in two permutations, mixing gorp and coquette to very intriguing effect.

Beyond the clothes, the hero pieces are naturally the accessories, and they hit on several trends we’ve been eyeing. The mosquito-adjacent sunglasses feel right at home on Charli’s face, as extra-large black sunnies are a Brat staple, and the decadent crystal earrings take it from paparazzi-avoidant to party-ready. She also shows off the Icarino quilted bag in a butter-yellow version, offsetting the peach heels and green jacket with intentional chaos.

If you needed any more convincing that Charli and Saint Laurent are a match in music heaven, the accompanying video shows her in brutalist spaces (just like her Brat mood-board) set to the Depeche Mode song “Waiting For The Night,” which aptly sums up Charli’s party ethos and provides the ‘80s neo-noir mood the video demands. We are so happy the now-married singer-actress-muse is keeping us fed — we just hope Charli gets a break, between scoring two movies and starring in seven others.