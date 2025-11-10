Charli XCX Tries Her Hand At Goth Rock On “House”

When Charli XCX announced her new song “House” last week, the singer warned fans that the track would be “entirely opposite” from Brat. But even with that in mind, nothing could’ve prepared us for what was to come.

The song, a haunting, dissonant tune lifted straight from the soundtrack of Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, features a spine-tingling spoken word delivered by Welsh musician John Cale. “I’m a prisoner, to live for eternity,” Cale tells the listener, before asking, “Am I living in another world? Another world I created? For what? / If it’s beauty, say it’s beauty. / Do you see beauty? If there’s beauty, say it’s enough.” The track is carried by an orchestra of string instruments that aren’t always in tune, before the nu metal-esque bass explodes and busts the song wide open.

“I think I’m gonna die in this house,” Charli and Cale repeat as Charli’s whimpers evolve into full-blown screams, distorted vocals and all.

The music video is just as chilling as you’d expect: filmed in a Victorian-era style home, Charli lays dejected on the floor clothed in black lace. Cale tries to comfort her to no avail — the black crow that lives on the property an omen of death. But despite her fate to “die in this house,” Charli manages to escape to a nearby forrest (now in a white lace dress), feeling as free as the black horse that haunts her visions.

Henry Redcliffe

“If there’s beauty, say it’s enough…House featuring @therealjohncale from my upcoming album for “Wuthering Heights” is here. Directed by @mitchryan. Link in bio,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.