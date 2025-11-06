Charli XCX’s New Song Is “Entirely Opposite” From ‘Brat

Charli XCX’s movie-star era may be in full swing, but that doesn’t mean she’s abandoning her pop-star ways completely. In fact, she’ll be back with new music before we know it.

On Nov. 6, the 33-year-old announced her new single “House” arrives in just a few days on Monday, Nov. 10. Charli shared the news via a cryptic 10-second teaser in which the “Girl, So Confusing” singer lies on the ground staring at a crow, as a gruff male voice — one that presumably belongs to featured artist John Cale — cuts through an orchestra of string instruments to ask, “Can I speak to you privately for a moment?”

Before you get too excited — the song marks the first release tied to Emerald Fennell’s 2026 film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, for which Charli is the composer. In other words, don’t expect this song to sound like a Brat redux. “House featuring @therealjohncale,” she wrote on Instagram. “The first offering from my album for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’. Yours, Monday.”

The British pop star continued waxing poetic about the project on IG stories, writing, “I got a call from Emerald Fennell last Christmas asking whether I would consider working on a song for her adaptation of Wuthering Heights. I read the script and immediately felt inspired so Finn Keane and I began working on not just one but many songs that we felt connected to the world she was creating. After being in the depths of my previous album I was excited to escape into something entirely new, entirely opposite.”

Brat or not, we’re seated either way.