The 11 Best-Dressed Celebrities Of 2025

Remember when the fashion industry thought the global pandemic would slow things down, and we’d be more intentional with where our energy went? The rose-colored lenses we wore when we said that are long gone: Fashion’s breakneck speed has never been more apparent. There are galas to cover, more than ever, plus the afterparties and pre-parties for said galas. In short: The world’s glitterati could be at an event every single night of the year and still not wear enough fashion. We’ve been tracking the peacocks and fly guys popping out at Cannes, Venice, the Met Gala, film premieres, and what have you, and tracking who won the proverbial bad-b*tch crown in custom, fresh-off-the-runway, and never-before-seen vintage grails.

As this is my second year doing the list, we aimed for no repeats and came up with a group of 11 people who defined culture this year, whether through music, film, or, most importantly, their unmatched sense of style. We selected those who went against the grain: Maybe not 100% of their choices landed. We appreciate them even more for that, as risk-taking in the age of AI-induced perfection is all but missing. Plus, in the spirit of playing games and naming names, we’ve given each star a moniker highlighting what made them stand out above the rest. Below, see the dashing 11 that got lots of double-taps on Instagram from us throughout the year.

Doechii: The Chameleon

If 2024 was the year Doechii arrived, 2025 was the year she sprinted in front of all us. She went from making a mixtape in several weeks’ time to sitting front-row at Paris Fashion Week. She dipped into boho style at Chloé, channeled a Florida baddie for the Dsquared2 runway, and wore fresh-off-the-runway couture for the Louvre gala. Her Grammys performance was the defining live act of the year, and by the end of the show, she was just in a Thom Browne jockstrap and bra. Her preppy-lite style has allowed for endless experimentation, but at the end of the day, it’s always 100% Doechii.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Jennifer Lawrence: The Mega-Watt Tomboy

It’s no surprise to see her on our list, after we’ve extolled her stylistic virtues all year long. After a few years dipping in and out of the spotlight, Lawrence came full-force in promotion of her film Die My Love. Her style is always comfort-based, whether in a cascading caped T-shirt from Phoebe Philo or hitting the streets of the West Village in a mix of emerging, vintage, and established designers. Her off-duty style is cool mom meets tomboy, and it shows a real love of shopping. Her film-star style never misses: The Grecian white Dior dress she wore to the Governors Awards is divine.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Elle Fanning: The Modern Cinderella

Your favorite sister’s favorite sister was the belle of any red carpet she appeared at this year. With back-to-back acclaimed roles in A Complete Unknown and Sentimental Value, Fanning has become an awards-season fixture and master of pretty. She’s never one to shy away from a pastel moment, and her glam always rises to the occasion, whether in classic ‘40s glam to match her strapless black peplum gown from Loewe or in pigtails to complement the whimsy of her teal Coach dress.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

A$AP Rocky: The Handsome Prince

The flyest rapper stepped into several new roles in 2025: Father of three, actor in two critically acclaimed movies, and the first male ambassador for Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel. All the while, he set the style agenda for men across the country. His infamous trial in Los Angeles turned into a full-on fashion show, with more Saint Laurent than a department store, and he wore lots of our favorite designers (and sat front-row at Miu Miu in a brown fleece). His relaxed Chanel and ERL suits proved the oversize silhouette isn’t going anywhere.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Zoë Kravitz: The Effortless Vixen

It takes guts to have your butt crack out at an afterparty, but leave it to Kravitz to do it tastefully. The Saint Laurent muse was spotted in all manner of casual outfits strolling hand in hand with Harry Styles this year, but the more pressing matter is her stylist switch-up. She’s now in partnership with Danielle Goldberg, and the effects have been nothing short of perfection. One minute, she’s a cool dad in The Row flip-flops and a relaxed suit; the next, she’s a Bowery Barbie in a pink minidress. The constant? She’s never trying too hard.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Paloma Elsesser: The Expert Dresser

Being a supermodel can be exhausting work. Long-haul flights, quick turnarounds, and multiple makeup looks in one day can take a toll on the body. Nobody makes it look more fun or fashionable than Elsesser, who took every opportunity at her disposal to stunt on us. When it’s not an IYKYK moment, it’s full va-va-voom in feathers and fringe. She loves a floor-length gown, and she proved her seat at many designers’ tables comes in handy for events like the Met Gala. Her eye for proportion and accessorizing is second to none, just like her eye for emerging and vintage pulls (see her gunmetal Alexander McQueen and hooded Diotima).

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Greta Lee: The Queen Of Cool

Even though Lee has been acting in indie favorites for years now, this year feels like the arrival of Lee the Movie Star. She booked a Vogue cover and a Dior ambassadorship in one year, proving her star’s ascent is here. She also secured a blockbuster role in Tron: Ares, which was the main reason we saw her outside so much. For every event, she went full Matrix-meets-’90s in slick, street-ready looks from both mega-watt designers and emerging New York names like Luar and Lii. Her clothes helped her get to the top: Her Academy Gala Dior dress, with a plunging neckline and silk ball gown skirt, was the best gala look of the year.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Alexa Chung: The Maximal Minimalist

I’m hesitant to call Chung the cockroach of fashion, because that’s objectively rude, but she is as invincible as the unkillable bug. Throughout fashion’s fickle fits of “in” and “out,” Chung has been able to ride the wave and remain top of mind for both designers and consumers. At every turn, she surprises and awes, wearing simple Elvis-print dresses and demure ’90s Prada pulls in the same month without batting an eye. The constant? Her streamlined sense of style, her wry British humor, and the clear amount of fun she’s having getting dressed up, which is why we keep her as our North Star every time we get dressed.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Alexander Skarsgård: The Father Figure

Method dressing feels tired, but leave it to Skarsgård’s silly ass to get us back on the wagon. For his biker-dom movie Pillion, he’s pulled out all the stops with the help of stylist Harry Lambert, including cheeky graphic T-shirts, very tight leather pants, and yes, those Saint Laurent thigh-high boots. No matter the occasion, his smirk and, in the nicest way possible, weirdness brought out the humor in each look, helping them transcend from try-hard to cool dad.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Addison Rae: The Free Spirit

When discussing Rae, I often quote a comment Lorde left on Rae’s Instagram in May: “It’s so yummy seeing someone so in their body.” The Virgin singer really put it best: Rae knows her body, and isn’t afraid to show it off. Her dancerly spirit lends itself to short silhouettes, like the fresh-off-the-runway Versace she wore on-stage for her tour, and her red-carpet style is all old Hollywood. She proved she’s true to this by purchasing a burlesque dress originally owned by Gypsy Lee Rose and wearing it to shimmy and shake on late-night television. No matter if it’s a purple hoodie or latex dress complete with a blindfold, her smile makes any look complete.

Prev Next 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Emma Chamberlain: The Gen-Z Whisperer

The “influencer” bubble has burst, and it’s true when it comes to personal style. There are only a few online creators we turn to for fashion inspiration these days, and Chamberlain remains one of those names. She was a front-row fixture at Paris Fashion Week, attending debuts at Balenciaga and Mugler, and wore our favorite Prada collection to the premiere of I Love LA. Her look is high fashion but never too unattainable: We picked up her bloomer shorts this summer and have her dimensional pixie cut bookmarked for our next panic-induced haircut.