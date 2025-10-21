Did You Catch Julia Fox's Cameo At Doechii's NYC Concert?

Doechii brought her Live From The Swamp Tour through New York City last night, and our boots-on-the-ground reporting can confirm it was just as electric as the show’s many viral videos would have it seem. Being the on-stage savant that she is, the 27-year-old packed a whole lot into the 90 minute show, from Miss Milan’s beats and Charli XCX remixes to a nearly blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Julia Fox.

The Uncut Gems actor took to the stage for the rapper’s performance of “Crazy,” which also doubled as a lecture from Doechii’s School of Hip-Hop. Like any classroom, the students were seated at their desks in a row while the teacher (Doechii) delivered a captivating lesson from atop their tables. For her part, Fox sported a fur coat and school-appropriate knee-length skirt as she absorbed the lecture. And being the good pupil that she is, she even scored some personal attention from the teacher herself.

Seated next to Fox were Ravyn Lenae, who was visibly getting her life on stage, and Anok Yai, who’s face card was a strong as her grades.

With a teacher like Doechii, we have no doubt our girls will make the honor roll this year.