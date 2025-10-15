Doechii Remixed "Persuasive" With This Charli XCX Song

Brat autumn (or as we like to call it, Brautumn), is still very much alive — all thanks to Doechii. While kicking off her Live From The Swamp Tour in Chicago on Oct. 14, the 27-year-old rapper debuted a remix of her 2022 hit single “Persuasive” with Charli XCX’s “360.”

The mash-up began with the bombastic Brat beat, prompting Doechii to climb atop of a school desk and sing the recognizable “Ah-ah, ah-ah” tune from the original track before delivering her verse. The homage continued with vibrant green lighting and direct orders from the DJ to party.

As for the rest of the setlist, Doechii played all the hits — “Nissan Altima,” “Denial Is A River,” “Anxiety,” and “Alter Ego,” to name a few — and treated fans to another remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem.”

Fingers crossed we get an IRL collab from the Swamp Princess and the 365 Party Girl before the tour ends.