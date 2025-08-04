Doechii Is Bringing The Swamp To You With A New Tour

It’s the morning after Lollapalooza, and our boots-on-the-ground reporting can confirm that Doechii’s Aug. 2 performance was a genuine standout. If you weren’t able to catch the set, don’t fret — there’s still time to experience the can’t-miss show for yourself, because the Swamp Princess is going back on tour.

After teasing the announcement during her Lolla set, the 26-year-old rapper officially confirmed the Live From The Swamp tour on Aug. 4. Kicking off Oct. 14, the live dates will see Doechii bring her Grammy-winning EP Alligator Bites Never Heal to 12 cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Boston, Houston, and San Francisco. Notably missing are New York and Los Angeles, but hopefully she’ll add some stops later.

How To Get Tickets

Ticketmaster presale begins on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. local time. To snag a seat, you’ll have to sign up by Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. local. Remaining tickets will be available to the public via Doechii’s website starting Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find Your Tour Date