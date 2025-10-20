An Ode To Jennifer Lawrence’s Perfect Style

Being well-dressed in 2025 is easy enough: Land a career-defining role, gain online traction, hire a capable stylist who has access to fresh-off-the-runway pulls, and enter the echelon of A-list style stars. But to have actual style and taste is rarified air in the age of endless fashion. Many stars we know and love fall into the first category, but one movie star in particular has set herself apart from the rat pack: Jennifer Lawrence.

After a brief hiatus from blockbuster stardom, which included the birth of two children and some indie flicks, JLaw is officially back — in big-budget studio film terms, at least. Her lead role in the Lynne Ramsay-directed Die My Love is getting Oscar buzz, and the way she’s dressing right now signals an elevation in style and her desire to present as a Mature Movie Star. She wore back-to-back Phoebe Philo looks at the San Sebastian Film Festival in late August, and over the weekend, she picked a Fall/Winter 2005 Armani Privé black silk-and-velvet halter-neck dress with enough side boob to keep it fresh and a massive Glenn Spiro drop necklace to prove she’s got the fashion chops. The Spring/Summer 2026 Dior look at Rome Film Festival is really just the cherry on top: It’s modern with a vintage flair, feels casual yet red-carpet-ready, and gets a bossy touch with the rococo-influenced pump and stainless-steel watch.

In Dior Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Phoebe Philo Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Phoebe Philo Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

If her red-carpet range isn’t enough for you, consider her street style. Her event-wear is expensive, and her off-fashion is as well, to be sure, but relaxed — and reflective of a woman who actually shops. (Most of your favorites constantly borrow clothing, even for their grocery runs.) Her closet is full of four-digit price-tag sweaters and bags from new Dior, The Row, vintage Hermès, Loewe, plus a smattering of smaller designers like Colleen Allen, Rohé, Still Here, Paloma Wool, Deiji Studios, and yes, even Gimaguas. She’s clearly someone who scrolls Net-A-Porter, TheRealReal, or Moda Operandi, shopping for whatever strikes her fancy. Her style falls into the “Tribeca Mom Dropoff” category, yet ably rises above it with the way she mixes, say, a silk slip with a silk midi skirt and a baseball cap. The throw-on-and-go feel comes from mixing high and low and investing in pieces that work for more than just one outfit — in short, she’s actually committed to building a wardrobe, something many stars have relegated to their creative teams.

Prev Next 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

In a sea of perfectly curated looks, sure, Lawrence could be looped in with her traditional Western notions of glamour and commitment to wearing mostly designer pieces, but her attitude and nonchalance bring her into different territory. It’s thrilling that her unplanned street-style winners and captivating red-carpet selections continue to surprise, because in this cultural moment, shock is the currency with which one can elevate themselves to Lawrencian levels of style.