Margot Robbie spent the majority of 2023 dressed as a literal doll across global red carpets — including multiple fits that brought Barbie fashion to life, and tonight at the Golden Globes, the Barbie tour continued. The actress arrived on the red carpet in yet another Barbie Dreamhouse-style recreation: a Giorgio Armani Privé gown from the brand's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, which was re-worked to draw inspiration from the Barbie Superstar pink and puffy gown.

The original outfit was released on the doll in 1977, bringing Barbie into her Superstar era. It includes a long pink evening gown, a ruffle boa, sparkling diamond jewelry, and (of course) matching pink heels. Armani’s approach was an elevated take on the dress — swapping the satin material for pink floor-length sequins but otherwise staying true to the original look (even down to the tulle boa wrap). Robbie also added a hand-held pink purse to the outfit, with her hair freshly blown out, natural makeup, and a touch of pink lipgloss.

Robbie’s other Barbie-inspired knockout red carpet ensembles have included a hot pink polka-dot halter dress from Valentino, Chanel pink tweed from 1996, a baby pink gingham Prada two-piece, and a Versace outfit from the Italian house’s Fall 1994 collection.

Robbie is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. The film was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and thankfully for us, it seems “the year of Barbie” isn’t over just yet — at least for tonight.