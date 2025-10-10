Soundcheck
Haim Learns How To Pump The Brakes On Love
They’re not quitting just yet.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Tie You Down” by Haim feat. Bon Iver
When you put Danielle Haim and Justin Vernon’s voices together, you create something greater than harmony. It’s like candy for the ears, a massage for the brain, and a nervous system reset all in one.
“Stateside” by PinkPantheress feat. Zara Larsson
This spot could’ve gone to just about any of the tracks on PinkPantheress’ new remix album Fancy Some More?, but there’s something about this reimagining that we just can’t get enough of. It keeps the integrity of the original song in tact, while also meeting Larsson where she’s at musically and vocally.
“Viscus” by Oklou feat. FKA Twigs
Oklou and Twigs are cut from the same vocal cloth, so of course this track is excellent. The quiet instrumental is bursting with sonic ideas, creating a thick, sticky, and — I’ll say it — viscous base. But instead of getting enveloped by the syrupy sounds, the duet partners navigate their way around it masterfully.
“Swan” by Not For Radio
María Zardoya’s voice is so fragile, it sounds like it can break at any moment. The song is equal parts beautiful, haunting, and exciting, and shines a light on a side of Zardoya she doesn’t always get to showcase in The Marías.
“Losing” by Lucy Dacus
This has all the makings of a classic Lucy Dacus song: It’s emotional, it’s vulnerable, and it has the ability to move you to tears with just a single note.
“Beat A B!tch Up” by Alemeda feat. Doechii
One thing about Doechii: She has the range. The 27-year-old has already conquered R&B, hip-hop, and now she’s entering the world of rock with the same level of conviction and charisma as her previous genre endeavors. As for Alemeda, this song would lose a lot of its replay value if it weren’t for the catchy chorus and powerful vocal performance. She’s one to watch for sure.
“Don’t Remind Me” by Amber Mark feat. Anderson .Paak
Their rich, textured voices compliment one another really well, and it’s clear both performers are in their elements over the ‘70s-inspired funk beat.
“Boyfriend Forever” by Jae Stephens
If you told me this track was originally written for an early-aughts girl group, I would’ve believed you. The cheeky lyrics and the saccharine instrumental will instantly take you back to the days of inflatable furniture and jelly sandals, creating a world you’ll never want to leave.
“You Go I Go” by Jackie Hollander
A great, straight-forward club banger. The drop comes at exactly the right moment, never overstaying its welcome; it’s the kind of track that can be played on a loop for hours at any house party.
“Ascend” by Kelly Lee Owens
Talk about building and releasing tension. Just when this track lets you breathe, it takes all the air out of your lungs with an anticipatory beat drop, before reviving you once more through a moment of pure, life-affirming euphoria.