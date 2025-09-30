Was there ever a world without “eras” for our favorite pop stars? Sure, idols like Madonna have been switching it up between albums since the ’90s, but now it feels like people like to bookend certain album cycles or moments in their careers. For Zara Larsson, the last year has been the start of her Saturn return (she’s a Sagittarius and now 27 years old) and what could be considered the next “era” of her career. Larsson is a household name for gays and girls alike, with several massive bar and club bangers featuring her buttery-rich voice like “Never Forget You” and “Symphony.” But the arrival of her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, and the runaway hit single of the same name, show Larsson flexing her creative and vocal muscles like never before. The pre-chorus of the song is going viral; her visuals are like a Tamagotchi Barbie fantasy come to life, with dashes of Y2K and Bratz; and her look feels fresh, new, and most importantly, entirely derived from her creative mind.

Her Saturn return, as she tells NYLON, has her “feeling more confident and aligned with myself,” which is why the launch of Main Rose, her new lingerie brand, might not come as surprise to her fans. Cofounded with entrepreneur Ben Eliass, Main Rose is Larsson’s first foray as creative director outside of her music, and captures a bit of Midnight Sun’s sparkle and shine by mixing her love for Scandinavian minimalism with female sensuality. There’s a track on her album called “Girl’s Girl” for a reason: “I’ve always centered a lot of my thoughts around women, women’s health and pleasure, and being unapologetically a woman.” Now, she’s giving fans a chance to buy into the feeling of skin-skimming intimates.

Brianna Capozzi

Larsson’s vision started with comfort, and hoping to elevate the everyday into something more exciting for the wearer. The first drop, photographed by Brianna Capozzi, shows Larsson in the mesh separates, which come in classic neutrals like deep browns, black, and white, but also a range of burgundy and hot-pink shades. The thong has a signature silver-bead-like connection in the back, perfect for a dress that dips down to upper-crack territory, and the introductory drop of 30 pieces is also an invitation to use lingerie as a styling piece if you’re not into the idea of a bra as support (we know a lot of our faves aren’t.)

In between stops on the Miss Possessive Tour opening for Tate McRae (as Larsson says, “Tate’s the girlie”) and promoting Midnight Sun, Larsson hopped on the phone with NYLON to chat about Main Rose, her creative renewal, and what fans can expect on tour next spring.

It’s a big month for you. This is your first time stepping into a new creative role. Firstly, would love to know, why lingerie?

It really is the first time I’m stepping into something like this. I’ve done brand deals before, but I’ve never truly been a part of the creative process from the start. When we started talking about this a little bit over a year ago, it felt really exciting. I met with Ben [Eliass]. One of my good friends was like, “I would love to introduce you to my friend who has so many amazing ideas.” So I did, and I loved him. I’ve always centered a lot of my thoughts around women, women’s health and pleasure, and being unapologetically a woman. He was very down with that.

What were the first conversations like?

We started talking firstly about sexual wellness, or pleasure in general, and we were saying, “How can we do something creative and elevated that ties into pleasure, but is still intimate?” We were talking about underwear and the first layer of getting dressed, and how that feels. Everybody has to wear underwear — you don’t have to, but most people do. I am very picky with what I put on, especially since I move a lot. I like it to feel comfortable, but if you can take those first layer basics and elevate that, it makes you feel good in the morning. For women, depending on what time of the month it is, it’s like, I have my “ugly” panties and my “nice” panties. What if all the things in life that are the basis could be nice? That makes me feel like I want to put on a nice outfit, brush my hair, go out into the world, and be a nice person. I’m excited for where Main Rose could take me creatively, It is the first layer, symbolically, for the company and also for me.

Why now?

I’m in this period in time, in music and in life, where I’ve done this for a really long time and I’ve realized I have the power to create something and be creative for myself, especially with my music. People can sense that what I’ve put out so far feels different. I’ve been taking creative control over everything I put out, and I think Main Rose and my music empower each other in a lot of ways. I’m excited to tap into my creativity because I’m like, “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I have the potential to do anything I want, the way I want to do it, and how I want it to look.”

Also, Main Rose has served as a creative platform to give me a lot of confidence in what I do. The most exciting thing about a brand is the world-building of it — what the campaigns will look like in the future, what the products will be. It’s the same thing with the music, like, what are you trying to say? What world do you want to create? What’s the vibe you want people to step into? It’s the perfect timing for where I’m at in my life.

Brianna Capozzi Brianna Capozzi Brianna Capozzi Brianna Capozzi 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

I think fans can tell this new era — with the new album, performances, the things you’re wearing — feels 100% like you.

It’s cohesive and it’s fun.

Not to discredit your past work, but everything is aligning the right way for you for this album.

No, this is definitely the best. That’s how I feel.

I’m glad you feel that way, too, because people have been responding so well to it. What’s your favorite piece out of the first drop from Main Rose?

There’s a lot of mesh. I love the mesh bra, the classic one. Ooh, it’s comfortable. I like that a lot of the layers are see-through, because it’s nice to use a bra as more of a fashion thing. I love how you can layer everything. Everything in the Lyocell material is very comfy. I’m not someone who normally wears bras, but that one is comfy. Onstage or offstage, comfort is so important. I’m very sensitive with materials and how things feel on my body, and everything feels really good. It has to feel good because it’s closest to your body. With my performance clothes, if they don’t feel good, I can’t perform as well.

I like the idea of using a bra as a layering tool, because you don’t need to wear a bra.

It’s true. I have a lot of friends in different sizes and shapes, and I also want to make sure Main Rose grows, and we can adapt even more. The next drop will have even more inclusive sizing. We’re up to XXL now, but because it’s my brand, I want to make sure my friends can wear my stuff. It would feel so silly if they wouldn’t be able to. I truly want this to be for everybody, for the future to look inclusive, and for this brand to be something comfy, sexy, and sleek, and also fun. It’s a new adventure for me, but I feel like it’s so right.

I think that’s the theme of this year for you. Going on tour with Tate, you’ve been able to find a new audience. How has that experience been for you?

Honestly, it’s been going so well. I haven’t been touring that much in the U.S., not to the extent I would like to. I’m doing my own shows in the U.S. this spring, which I’m very excited about. That’ll be my first big U.S. tour. It has been such an incredible time. You never really know as an opener, because people didn’t buy tickets specifically to see me. Tate’s the girlie. She’s the girl with the production. It’s always like, “Will anybody be there? How will they react?” The longer the tour has been going on — we’re a bit over five weeks now — more and more people are in their seats when I start. I would say it’s usually about 80 or 90% full by the time I go on and do my first song.

I’m thankful for Tate bringing me on because it’s the best way to show people who I am and what I do, by giving them what you can expect from me at a show. But this is also just me and my four dancers. We have no production, no band, no content, but we still bring it every night. We have such a good time. That’s something nice about being an opener, too: You don’t have a lot of pressure on you. People don’t expect a lot, and I want to give them the best show I could possibly bring with what I have. And I feel like we do. The response has been so incredible, and I feel like it’s gotten people to talk about my performances, which, as an artist, performing has always been my number one thing, even though I have this new, deep love for creating. That part of it feels very special for me because that’s my one true love.

I can tell, even with the performance you did of “Midnight Sun” in Sweden, performing is where your heart is. People are responding to that song very well. The gays have been there for you, and now everyone else is catching on.

Truly, truly. No, it’s so true. You guys have been having taste.

Brianna Capozzi

I know obviously all the songs on Midnight Sun are your babies, but is there one particular song you’re excited for everybody to hear?

It has such a range. It’s a short album, but it’s quite dynamic. One song I’m excited for people to hear will be “Saturn’s Return.” It ties into where I’m at in my life right now. Saturn’s return is when you reach 27; Saturn is back to where it was when you were born, and that’s when you truly enter adulthood. I really feel that. I feel that in the way I make choices, in the way I communicate with people. I’m feeling more confident and aligned with myself, but I also have a sense of humbleness. There’s so much I don’t know, and that’s OK. Even though I love what I do, sometimes I’m like, “I don’t know about this. What is the purpose? Am I meant to do this? Am I meant to travel around the whole time, making strangers love me?” It’s these questions I think all of us are trying to deal with, and it’s beautifully produced. The whole album is a moment in time for me and where I’m at. “Saturn’s Return” is the ballad of the record, and it’s quite different from what I’ve released so far on the album.

I’m going through my Saturn return, too. You feel like you’re starting over, and moving to what is coming next. I think that’s coming through in the visuals and the energy behind your album. You’re opening yourself up.

With every decision I make, I’ve woken up and been like, “Wait, wait, wait. Hello. I can do so much.” I’ve been doing this for a long time. I have the experience, but also, I feel like I have a new confidence. I’m really excited about the music, the videos, the shows, everything that’s coming together. I feel like this is the moment for me.

Tell me what you’re most looking forward to for your own shows.

I’m excited to play all the songs. I’m going to play the whole album, and then of course, all the old bangers and songs. I’m never getting rid of “Lush Life” or “Never Forget You.” I will bring back “All the Time,” and it’s going to be really fun. I’m keeping the summer vibes going forever. I feel well-prepared after Tate. I feel like I’m in good shape, my stamina’s up. I’m going to add beautiful visuals, bring back my band and my background singers. The stage looks stunning. I’m excited to bring people into my world even more.

What is your vocal warmup routine? Your voice has been sounding like butter.

Thank you. I’ve stopped being naughty and smoking. I’m like, “Wait, this is what my voice could do? OK!” I’ve stopped smoking and I’m on an occasional edible, but that’s literally it. I don’t warm up and it’s bad. I should warm up.

Main Rose will be available starting Oct. 15 on the brand’s website. Prices start at $24 and sizing ranges from XS-XXL.