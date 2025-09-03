The year was 2021. Every buzzy actress under the sun was thrown into a grueling audition process dubbed the “Madonna boot camp” for a chance to play the pop star in an upcoming biopic. Julia Garner eventually came out on top — but then production on the project seemingly came to a halt. Well, it turns out the film is back on, and the 31-year-old actress is still attached to play Madge.

In a new interview with W Magazine, Garner confirmed that the Madonna biopic is, indeed, happening. “I can’t say too much about it, but yes, it’s a work in progress,” she said. Even the interviewer seemed shocked by the admission — after all, it is the first time we’ve gotten any indication that the project was still a go since reports began circulating that the film had been scrapped in 2023.

Aside from the confirmation, Garner, who covers W’s latest Fashion Issue alongside Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey, remained tight-lipped about the movie. As for her favorite Madonna tracks, it’s a tie between “Borderline” and “Papa Don’t Preach,” with an honorable mention to “Burning Up,” “Vogue,” and “Ray Of Light.”

“I just love Madonna’s voice on ‘Papa Don’t Preach,’” she said. “There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that.”