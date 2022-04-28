Madonna is long overdue for a biopic. In recent years we've gotten Oscar bait films for the likes of Queen and Elton John, but it’s time for the queen of pop to have her story told in a revisionist way that, even if it shows ups and downs, will ultimately all make us feel better in the end. There’s so much to mine from Madonna’s life, and like a true iconoclast, she never went away. The film is set to culminate in her landmark 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, though “Hung Up” and “Like A Prayer” will always blast on speakers at gay clubs.

Taking on the role of such an iconic figure in music and pop culture is no easy feat, and rumors of an intensive audition “boot camp” to eliminate the competition has Madonna fans across the ages waiting with bated breath for an official word. Until then, here’s everything we know so far about the Madonna biopic.

The film has been in the works since 2020

In 2020, Madonna confirmed she was set to co-writer and co-direct a biopic based on her life, saying she wanted to be heavily involved because previous projects about her life had been created by men. “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” Madonna said in October during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Originally, Juno writer Diablo Cody was originally signed on as co-screenwriter, but later backed out. Also writing the script is Erin Cressida Wilson, a playwright and screenwriter who wrote Girl On The Train and is working on an adaption of Ottessa Moshfegh’s debut novel Eileen.

There’s a grueling audition process underway

According to the Hollywood Reporter, five actors in consideration for the role are undergoing a Madonna boot camp: Florence Pugh, Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, Mothering Sunday’s Odessa Young and Mayor of Kingstown’s Emma Laird.

According to casting director Carmen Cuba, the actors participate in 11 hour/day choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer, Madonna, herself, readings with Madonna, and singing auditions. “You have to be able to do everything,” one person with knowledge of the process told The Hollywood Reporter in March.

Were there any hot, young stars not under consideration?!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were previously considered, along with Sydney Sweeney, as W Magazine reported. After Julia Fox was photographed dining with Madonna herself, rumors began swirling that she was in talks to take on the role of the pop star’s best friend, Debi Mazar. The actress wasn’t opposed: “I’d obviously be flattered,” she said on Instagram.