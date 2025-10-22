Chloë Sevigny & 23 More Of New York’s Coolest Are Selling Their Vintage Treasures

TheRealReal knows you don’t want to wait in a three-block-long queue to snag a piece of Chloë Sevigny’s closet (been there, done that). That’s why they’re bringing some of her preloved pieces to their third annual closet sale, along with 23 other ineffably fashionable New Yorkers and their one-of-a-kind vintage grails.

Halley Wollens — longtime creative partner and stylist to Sevigny and editor-in-chief of Myth Magazine — worked in partnership with TheRealReal to host the closet sale of every downtown denizen’s dreams. The rest of the diverse group includes JT, Patti Wilson, Parker Posey, Julianne Moore, Rowan Blanchard, and Isaac Mizrahi, plus artist Martine Syms and designer Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Each participant brings their unique eye to their edit, including a Vivienne Westwood purse owned by Sevigny, a tricolor Hermès strapless mini from Nassir Zadeh, and sickening Ghesquière-era Balenciaga peep-toe heels from Wollens herself.

The mix of high and low, old and new, and quirky and traditional reflects what a typical street in the city looks like on any given day, and also reflects Wollens’ eye for the unusual. Fashion editor Lynette Nylander parted ways with a pair of Brat-green Prada mules; vintage curator and stylist Gabriel Held has Galliano-era Dior graphic T-shirts up for grabs; and Sarah Sherman’s clown-meets-couture sensibility is evident in the green-and-blue bow minidress she has put up for sale.

Because these style legends don’t necessarily need to make a buck off the sales, Wollens and TheRealReal partnered with New York-based nonprofit We Do It Too, which will receive a $25,000 donation and a portion of the sales to directly help uplift the youth of Harlem. If you see something you like, don’t wait for any price cuts — the sale is live online, with a portion of the edit available in-store at TheRealReal’s Soho location in New York. Happy shopping, and thank the vintage gods you’re not waiting in line for any of this.