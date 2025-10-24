Olivia Rodrigo Also Loves Audrey Hobert — Exclusive

Despite having been on the road for the better part of a year, Olivia Rodrigo is showing no signs of slowing down. “I won't say too much, but I think 2026 is going to be a busy year for me,” she tells NYLON, her smile clearly audible through the phone. “I’ve been having a lot of fun dreaming things up.”

You’d think she’d want to prioritize rest after wrapping up her headlining-making festival tour this summer, where she performed for hundreds of thousands of fans across Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Governors Ball, and more. But alas, instead of taking a well-deserved hiatus, Rodrigo returned to the stage yet again for a special evening at the Park Avenue Armory on Oct. 23. An exclusive offering for American Express’ Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders, the pop star transformed her most explosive radio hits into intimate renditions harkening back to her singer-songwriter roots, playing acoustic versions of “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” and more.

“I've been playing all these festivals and arenas and it's been so wonderful, but I'm really excited to play a smaller venue,” she says. “It's going to be a treat to get to be so up close and personal with the audience members, and get to strip the songs down to the bare bones and perform them like that.”

Ahead of the big night, NYLON caught up with Rodrigo to chat about her recent tour, the joy of attending concerts as a fan, Audrey Hobert, and more.

I was lucky enough to see your set at Gov Ball this year. How was the tour for you?

It was so incredible for so many reasons. I really enjoyed all the special guests that I was so lucky to have come out with me, and I feel so grateful that they were so generous and kind enough to come and sing with me. I loved singing with David Byrne, and I loved singing with Weezer. Weezer is one of my favorite bands right now.

I especially really loved singing with Robert Smith from The Cure. That was such a special moment and one that I'll probably remember for the rest of my life. I think that day and that performance is one of the happiest days of my life. I’ll always hold a special place in my heart for that day.

Have you seen any good shows since concluding your tour?

Oh my gosh. I've been seeing so many shows. I saw Coldplay the other day in London, which was so spectacular. Chris Martin is just such a lovely person. I saw Nine Inch Nails at The Forum, which was epic. I love Nine Inch Nails so much. I saw Dua Lipa the other day, that was great. I saw my friend Chappell Roan the other day too, which is obviously always an incredible show. She's such a great performer. It's so much more fun.

I always say, every time that I enter someone else's tour, I just say a little prayer. I'm like, "Oh wow. I'm so grateful that I could just drink a glass of wine and just chill. I'm not nervous right now." I just always remember to be grateful that I'm not having weird stage fright.

That's so cute. In honor of your partnership, can you give us a rundown of three of the most recent purchases that you've made with your Amex?

I had a really great matcha this morning in New York with my friend. My first use of my new mirrored Amex Platinum card was I was paying a parking meter with my friend. I whipped it out, and they were very impressed with how beautiful the card was. I felt very fancy. While I was in the studio [the other day] I was just scrolling on some vintage consignment store thing and bought an old skirt.

Is there an artist whose show you’ll be buying tickets to soon?

I'm really into Audrey Hobert. I've hung out with her a few times and she's just the loveliest girl ever. I'm playing her album over and over and over again in my car.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.