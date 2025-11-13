Elle Fanning Enters Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel-Verse

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines: The mad dash between the hazy, short days of November to the holidays is kicking off. Lights are being strewn across department stores, coats are being dusted off, and the merriment of your first holiday party will hopefully be enough to get you across the finish line of your, say, fiftieth soirée. The shoppies are not fully hitting this week — Black Friday is a few weeks away, after all — but we have some inspiration, explanations, and provocations to cover this week before the deals start and our credit card points come piling in. Below, a read on fashion’s best news and visuals this week.

Welcome To The New-Chanel Leagues, Elle

The actress attended the annual MoMA Film Benefit, where Sofia Coppola was honored for her contribution to film (that sounds like every day on the NYLON Slack channel, but I digress). Elle Fanning is a Coppola muse — and now a muse of Matthieu Blazy, whose designs she wore last night in the version of a cotton-sequin top and handkerchief-hem skirt. In true Elle style, her beauty look was worthy of its own article, with a swooped bang, straightened hair, and peachy makeup. Fanning’s previous brand alliances have included (and still include) Gucci and Coach, so we’re curious to see if her sartorial relationship with Chanel and Blazy was just a one-off in honor of Coppola or the start of something new.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

KHY Made The Platonic-Ideal Leopard-Print Coat

It’s faux-shearling and clocks in at just under $400, making it a splurge but not one you’ll have to skip a meal for. The rest of Kylie’s Holiday collection is worth a gander, too — especially the party dresses. Shop the collection here.

Courtesy of KHY Courtesy of KHY 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The Devil Wears... Rockstuds?

The first official bit of visual goodness from The Devil Wears Prada 2 (we’re not counting, or talking about, the thousands of paparazzi snaps taken during filming) dropped on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The 51-second clip has already garnered 5.6 million views on YouTube at the time of this article’s publishing — and probably the same amount of opinions have been shared online. The clip shows Meryl Streep as Runway’s Miranda Priestly clicking and clacking through the office in time to Madonna’s “Vogue” (get it?) in a pair of Valentino Rockstud heels. Many online pointed out how the style hasn’t felt relevant since their heyday in, say, 2015, and I can’t help but agree. Her houndstooth skirt and red belt feel off, too, as do her sunglasses — they’re the wrong shape and brand.

She walks and joins Anne Hathaway (aka Andrea) in the elevator, who is wearing her approximation of West Village Girl corporate-chic — that is to say, a waistcoat with two mismatched necklaces. We can’t expect our heroes to perform every time, but between this disappointing showing and the host of outfits we’ve been cursed with from paparazzi snaps, the anticipation went from a sizzle to a slow burn.

Holiday-Campaign Season Rages On

Gigi Hadid goes virtually makeup-free and dons a sequined brief for Miu Miu’s latest, which feels like a mix of British countryside and French mystery.

Angela Hill Angela Hill 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Next up, Snow Goose — the luxury, design-forward line from Haider Ackermann at Canada Goose — got the legendary Willie Nelson to sit for them and wear some of the season’s new graphic T-shirts. Elsewhere, to round out the cozy offerings, there are plenty of great coats and quirky accessories.

Tim Elkaïm Tim Elkaïm 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Finally, Rooney Mara is making an appearance on our screens again — not in a movie role, but as the face of Givenchy’s Spring 2026 campaign. While Spring may feel like light-years away, the collection feels right for a holiday party, particularly the sparkly earrings.