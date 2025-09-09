Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour won’t be vanishing anytime soon. After Mother Monster gave the world a glimpse of her theatrical stage show during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, she announced that her concert run will continue throughout the start of 2026 with several months of added North American shows. The U.S. return will include another sure-to-be legendary two-night takeover of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The newly added dates will pick up on Valentine’s Day in 2026, about two weeks after the tour was previously scheduled to end in Tokyo at the end of January. The tour will now conclude on April 10 in Saint Paul, Minn.

The major extension comes immediately after two numbers from the Mayhem Ball Tour were broadcast during the VMAs on Sept. 7. The pre-taped performances showed Gaga in a massive caged dress singing “Abracadabra” before she donned a ghastly powder-white look for her latest single, “The Dead Dance.” Despite performing at Madison Square Garden that night, Gaga did make a brief appearance at the start of the VMAs, where she took home four awards: Artist of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tickets for the newly added North American leg of The Mayhem Ball Tour will go on pre-sale starting Sept. 10. Here are all the new dates that Gaga will throw into mayhem in 2026: