Generation Gucci Brings The ‘90s To 2025

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — not just for those looking forward to decorating a Christmas tree, but for those looking to shop. What better way to get out a case of the shoppies by buying gifts? If our beauty and fashion gift guides have served you well, and you’re looking to either splurge on something for your younger sister or yourself, we have plenty in the way of new fashion that will get your heart racing. From another Skims & The North Face collab to a dad-style-friendly Zara collection, there are enough pieces and drops to peruse to get your gifting list whittled down.

Feeling The Chill? Let Skims & The North Face Help

Based on the overwhelming success of their first collaboration, the two powerhouses in shapewear and skiwear, respectively, are back with more goodies for imminent Aspen or Courchevel trips. Expect more skin-tone snoods and puffers, plus some grey-blue and blue-grey options. The collection drops Dec. 9 on skims.com and thenorthface.com.

Laura Obermeyer and Jackie Nickerson

Generation Gucci Taps Into Nostalgia

Demna is perhaps the finest curator and assembler of covetable fashion that feels both vintage and brand-new. His Pre-Fall collection (and second for the brand) digs heavily into the ‘90s Tom Ford era, mining great fur outerwear, flared jeans, and sex-on-heels heels, plus offering a dose of new handbags guaranteed to fly off the shelves. It doesn’t hurt he enlisted Alex Consani, Gabbriette, and Meredith Duxbury to walk the “runway” for the look-book.

Ganni & Barbour Are Back At It Again

Leopard-print outerwear that is actually weather-resistant? Sign us up. The fourth iteration of their collaboration is primed for rainy days, and ideal for layering on top of fuzzy Ganni sweaters you may already own. Shop the collaboration now.

Dad Style Gets The Zara Touch

Aaron Levine is, for those in the known, a menswear god of sorts. His work at Madewell and Abercrombie & Fitch has redefined how guys get dressed these days, with an emphasis on straight-leg pants, relaxed knitwear, and craftsmanship. His Zara collaboration feels very of the moment (argyle knits and beaded necklaces) but also timeless (excellent outerwear and no-nonsense jeans), and is worth a look for any gender, here.

Jimmy Fairly Lands In New York

The French optical brand you may not have heard of has legs around the world (they have a whopping 160 stores after just ten years in business), and now America is in their sights (get it?). Their first U.S. store is in New York, naturally, and feels like a corner of Le Marais dropped into Soho. The best part about the brand, besides the quality and large selection, is the pricing — most pairs of sunglasses fall under $200.