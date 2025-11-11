Party Girls, Rejoice: Ludovic De Saint Sernin Is Collaborating With Zara

Every veteran party girl knows the lead-up to the party is just as fun as the event (if not occasionally more so). Every late-night expert we love is also aware of the designer that should be on their backs for a surefire style slay under the strobe lights: Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Zara is feeling the rush, too, and in time for the dozen or so holiday parties we’ve RSVP’d for (no promises on how many we actually attend), it tapped de Saint Sernin for a collection that needs little more than a fresh blowout and a place to show the clothes off.

De Saint Sernin’s namesake brand has been built on queer revelry, unabashed horniness, and landing on the shoulders and waists of the brightest pop stars of the moment (think: Troye Sivan, Tate McRae, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa — you know the vibe). His collection with Zara makes sure everyone can buy into his signature design aesthetic, with eyelet-leather mini dresses, chainmail skirt-and-halter-top sets, and stunning shearling outerwear all translating from the runway affordably without compromising fit and quality.

Gordon von Steiner

Indeed, since de Saint Sernin’s bread and butter is slinky, sexy pieces made for the red carpet, the hero pieces here are the party dresses (who’s surprised?). Amelia Gray and Alex Consani were natural choices to flaunt the collab, as they’ve both walked for and worn de Saint Sernin’s main line since its inception. If the occasion-wear pieces feel too special (or too skin-revealing) for you, worry not: De Saint Sernin’s leather pants, belts, and jackets are equally as kinky and gratifying, without the worry of highlighting your collarbone for the club. De Saint Sernin has previously collaborated with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation for one of his runways, which took place in New York, and the collection honors both Mapplethorpe’s penchant for biker-wear as much as it does the pulsating energy of a night out in Manhattan.

Yes, just like another collab we just covered, New York is both a supporting character and a raison d’être for the collection. In the accompanying video, shot by fashion’s favorite director Gordon von Steiner, Gray and Consani take on New York after dark (with a few hot boys in tow, naturally), prowling through the streets until they both meet at, you guessed it, the club. If you needed any more convincing on the chainmail pieces, just watch them twirl under the red lights.

Not only is this a milestone in de Saint Sernin’s already prolific career arriving just in time for party season — he calls it a “dream come true” — but an exploration of what happens when you let someone’s ethos shine without interruption. At the House of Ludovic, anything can happen — and anyone is welcome to join on the fun.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin x Zara will be available Nov. 17 on zara.com and in select Zara locations worldwide.