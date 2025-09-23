Troye Sivan’s Guide To Partying

Troye Sivan is not above Shazaming on the dance floor. It’s not his preferred method of music discovery, of course — he’d much rather record a song on voice memos and find it later — but he’ll whip out the app when he needs to, all in the name of good music. “I like to learn when I'm out,” he tells NYLON. “I love to be exposed to new music. I'm really open.”

If you couldn’t tell, Sivan is deeply committed to partying — so much so that it’s literally become part of his job. After being appointed the Chief Vibes OFFicer of Smirnoff in November 2024, the “Rush” singer is helping fans commemorate International Vodka Day on Oct. 4 with a brand new campaign that could earn one lucky friend group a trip to Palm Springs.

To celebrate, we met up with Sivan over Zoom where he spilled his definitive guide to partying, and gave us the insider report on Charli XCX’s dreamy Italian wedding.

What is your signature drink?

A very dirty vodka martini. That’s my vibe.

What are some things that a party must have in order for you to attend?

Amazing music. I think that is kind of the make or break for me because I've been to parties by myself and I've had a great time. I've been to parties sober and I've had a great time. So I think that the only absolute must is that I like the music.

How do you typically pregame for a party?

I take pre-gaming really seriously. I think it's one of the funnest parts of the night, if not the funnest. Sometimes the pregame becomes the party just with great music. I love to host a pregame. It's sort of [the] more intimate moment before the night really opens up, and so I [like] getting that quality timing with your friends and just getting cute and feeling good.

Oftentimes when I host a pregame — in Australia we just call it “pre’s” — but when I host pre’s it will take us a really long time to leave the house because I'll have music on and then all of a sudden it becomes a dance party in the house, and then before you know it's been a couple hours.

Do you have a go-to playlist that you play?

Not really, no. I have a lot of DJ friends and stuff like that, so I will relinquish control.

That's the sign of a good host. If you could pick one friend to pregame every party with, who would you choose and why?

At the moment, I would say my friend Rachel Sennott. I feel like she’s just so much fun to be around and I love spending time with her.

Would you rather be the first to arrive at a party or the last to leave a party?

I don't mind either of those things, actually. I think, first to arrive is very like me. I'm very punctual in general, so that is not at all a stretch to imagine. And then last to leave, that one's maybe a bit more of a stretch. But I mean, [that’s] definitely a sign of a good night, so maybe that one.

You recently attended Charli XCX's wedding. How was that?

It was such a nice weekend. Charli, one of my favorite things about her is she's just a great friend to a lot of people, so I think there was just so much love for her and everyone was just so happy for her and George. They're the perfect couple, so it was a really, really, really fun weekend.

I'm sure she knows how to throw a good party. Are there any tips you've picked up from Charli over the years?

A tray of cigarettes is a good thing to pass around a party. But other than that, I think there's a level of self-deprecating humor and not taking yourself too seriously as a host that's really important to make your guests feel relaxed. It's a party, so everyone can relax a little bit. It's not that serious, but it's very serious, but it's not that serious. Do you know what I mean?

Of course. Speaking of hosting, do you have rules that you live by when you're hosting a party?

[It’s] fitting considering my role here, but I take it very seriously, setting the mood. I'm big on the lighting and the music and scent and temperature, all that.

As the Chief Vibes OFFicer, what are the vibes for fall 2025?

The vibes are leaning into the temperature change. We are not sad that summer is over. We're excited about it starting to be darker and cozier and moodier. We're starting to read more and watch TV. That's my speed at the moment.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.