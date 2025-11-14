Ask anyone who grew up performing and they’ll tell you: all stage makeup should be seen from the very last row of the audience. But PinkPantheress has never been one to follow the rules, and her latest beauty moment makes the case for stage makeup that’s meant to be appreciated up close.

Makeup artist Julian Stoller shared a series of BTS photos of PinkPantheress via Instagram on Nov. 13, wherein the “Illegal” singer poses in a striking tartan lip moments before hitting the stage. The devil is most certainly in the details here, as the design boasts a warm burgundy base, contrasting maroon striping, an intentionally left-of-center large black strip, and a yellow and white pattern so intricate, it actually looks like real stitching.

The expert also noted that the performer prepped her skin with the help of Sofie Pavitt’s Micellar Pads and Omega Rich Moisturizer, naturally.

We knew plaid would have a major resurgence this season, but we could’ve never expected the classic pattern to infiltrate the beauty space. Still, if anyone can marry the two worlds, it’s the pop star who wears more tartan than a bagpipe player.