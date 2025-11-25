The Top 15 Beauty Products To Gift This Season

The only thing harder than drafting a holiday wish list for yourself is picking out gifts for your loved ones. After all, clothes and shoes are always a gamble (unless you have their exact measurements memorized, you’re playing a risky game), home goods are essential but uninspiring, and getting your hands on a pair of concert tickets has never been harder. But when all else fails, beauty products prevail.

From makeup essentials and holy-grail skin-care products to professional-grade tools and at-home spa treatments, the beauty gift possibilities are endless. To minimize your chances of a beauty aisle-induced decision paralysis episode, we’ve narrowed down our favorite formulas, fragrances, and hair-care products and cherry-picked the 15 products worth gifting this season. Some are new launches, others are time-tested favorites, and with an assortment of stocking stuffers and under-the-tree goodies to choose from, there’s something for everyone on your list to enjoy.

e.l.f. Skin Eye Cream

Let’s start with some stocking stuffers, shall we? As a lifelong under-eye-bags-sufferer, this eye cream is actually started to make a dent in my decades-deep dark circles. The vitamin C provides a burst of brightness in the morning, and the lightweight cream feels so good on the skin. Of course, your giftee doesn’t need to have chronic eye craters to appreciate this product, as the caffeine blend also has depuffing properties.

SHEGLAM Highlighter

A moisturizing highlighter: What more could a girl need? The buttery texture goes on smooth, while the dewy formula ensures a long-lasting glow, and the compact packaging makes reapplying on-the-go so effortless.

Gisou Hair Mask

If the adorable packaging doesn’t have you sold, the results will: This hair mask hydrates, strengthens, and repairs without weighing your hair down, and leaves your locks looking shiny, glossy, and healthy.

Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel

A tried-and-true fave, this stocking stuffer is the ideal gift for skin-care novices and devotees alike. Though AHAs and BHAs are a crucial part of any skin-care routine, adding an extra product (or two) into your rotation can feel more like a chore than a treatment. But wiping your face with a pad? That’s much more tolerable, and takes all the hard work out of skin care.

Saie Liquid Blush

As blushes become more and more pigmented, Saie’s line of Liquid Cream Blushes continues to meet the moment. The formula is just dewy enough that it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, yet rosy enough to catch anyone’s attention.

MAC’s Holiday Lippie

This product is two gifts in one: Not only are you supplying your loved ones with their new holy-grail product, you’re also giving the gift of an unforgettable New Year’s kiss. The unique blend of sheer lavender and blue pearl creates a seriously stunning shade and provides a shine that can only be described as holographic (not to mention the stick’s diamond design will actually make you gasp IRL), and the jelly texture makes for a simple and smooth application. No wonder why Doja Cat is so tempted to eat her MAC lipsticks.

Revlon Lip Mask

A gloss is only as smooth as the lips it’s applied to, which means pairing your lippie with Revlon’s latest offering is a must. A balm by day and a mask by night, the Glimmer Lip Treat Balm & Mask will work overtime to give your besties smoother, plumper lips.

Bellefontaine Leg Cream

Now that your stockings are stuffed, it’s time to enter the gifting big leagues, starting with this body gel from Bellefontaine. Once again, the Swiss brand has mastered the at-home luxury spa experience with this relieving concentrate specifically formulated to relax, refresh, and tone — gird your loins — your legs. A product specifically geared toward leg recovery? What’s more luxurious than that?

Solawave Spot Treatment

We’ve all wished we could make a pimple disappear overnight, and thanks to Solawave, it’s finally possible. In just three minutes, this spot treatment promises to neutralize acne-causing bacteria and calm redness without drying out the skin — a must for battling acne in the winter — with its award-winning blue and red light technologies. And no, it doesn’t hurt. Truly a game-changer.

Hung Vanngo Beauty Palette

Available in a rainbow of the boldest pigments we’ve seen in a long time, this palette’s non-powdery finish guarantees that Vanngo-level red-carpet glam.

Dua Lipa’s New Serum

If you haven’t noticed by now, the recommendations on this list come directly from a former acne sufferer-turned-current acne scar sufferer, so when I find a product that improves dark spots, I have to shout it from the rooftops. Plus, this serum promises enhanced complexion, skin clarity, and elasticity, which means your friends don’t need to have the same skin concerns as me to appreciate this formulation. Everybody say, “Thank you, Dua Lipa.”

Dyson Airwrap

As the newest offering in Airwrap family, this six-in-one tool guarantees professional, salon-like results with every use. And with two times the air pressure of the original, frizz-free styling is finally achievable.

Billie Eilish Your Turn II Perfume

A sultry, musky, androgynous scent with top notes of pimento berry, mirabelle plum, and green cassis leaves, this new perfume will please both the Billie Eilish stans and fragrance fanatics in your life. And as an added bonus, the sleek dice packaging is sure to look chic on any nightstand.

Sporty & Rich Body Oil

Made with sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, organic argan oil, and aloe vera extract, this body oil improves dry skin and skin moisture, while secretly doubling as a fragrance. But most importantly, it doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy — a distinction that many body oils cannot claim.

Prada Beauty Hydrating Hand Cream

The best gifts are always the ones that you would never buy for yourself, which is why this Hydrating Hand Cream from Prada Beauty deserves a spot on your gift list. Everyone suffers from winter-induced dryness — might as well offset it with a chic hand cream.