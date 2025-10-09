10 Of The Best Early-Fall 2025 Beauty Launches

Contradictory to recent NYC weather reports, fall has fully arrived. And while it’s never easy saying goodbye to summer, chilly mornings and early sunsets are a small price to pay for the wealth of styling opportunities that come with the seasonal change. With the help of classic and less-than-typical patterns, functionally fashionable outer-layers, and lavish leathers, now’s the time to start experimenting with your style before the record-breaking temperatures make their grand return.

If you’re going to stray away from your usual uniform, you might as well have some fun with your beauty products, too. From bold lip colors and eye-catching eyeshadows to hydrating skincare products that offer some much-needed protection from the cold, there are plenty of beauty risks and routine shake-ups just waiting to be taken. And because the last few months have been ripe with product launches, we’ve compiled a list of our new favorite beauty products to help you hone your new look.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Melting Lip Balm e.l.f. Cosmetics' Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm $9 See on Ulta “Melting” is exactly the right word to describe this lip balm. The formula melts right into your lips, creating a refreshing, hydrating sensation that will only become more essential as we get into the colder months.

Saie Dew Blush Saie Dew Liquid Cream Blush $26 See on Sephora Saie really has a handle on what makes for a great liquid blush — their blushes are dewy enough that the product doesn’t feel too heavy on your skin, yet vibrant and rosy enough to catch anyone’s attention. The brand recently expanded its collection of shades for the fall, so if you’ve been eager to see what all the hype is about, now’s the time to try it out.

La Beauté Louis Vuitton Matte Lipstick La Beauté Louis Vuitton Le Rouge Matte 605: Dance On Mars $160 See on Louis Vuitton La Beauté Louis Vuitton launched at the end of August, just in time to break out this rich crimson lippie. The long-lasting formula never loses its pigmentation, and the velvety matte texture is made with the same reliable craftsmanship as your favorite Louis Vuitton handbag.

Dossier Lost Americana Dossier x MGK Lost Americana Fragrance $49 See on Dossier Created in partnership with Machine Gun Kelly, this fragrance is a surprising subversion of the rapper-turned-rocker’s hard exterior. Featuring top notes of incense, almond, and pink pepper, middle notes of nutmeg, myrrh, and cinnamon, and base notes of vetiver, patchouli, suede, vanilla, and chocolate, Lost Americana is as gourmand as it gets, making it the perfect scent for all your late-night and date night needs.

Rhode Peptide Eye Patches Rhode Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches $25 See on Sephora The newest offering in this roundup, these eye patches are already worth the hype. Not only do the cooling properties help tighten and depuff the under eyes, they also assist in minimizing dark circles and fine lines — a big concern in my household.

Prada Beauty Hand Cream Prada Beauty Hydrating Hand Cream with Niacinamide & Biotin $60 See on Sephora Sure, it’s a bit pricey for a hand cream, but the lightweight iris-scented formula is just as luxurious as the price tag implies. If you have a bad habit of losing hand creams before finishing them (guilty), the uniquely shaped triangle packaging will surely nip that in the bud.

Naturium Milky Toner Naturium Multi-Bright Milky Toner $17 See on Ulta It can be hard to find a milk-based toner that actually achieves what it sets out to do, but this one doesn’t just deliver on its promises — it exceeds them. Brightens dark spots and pigmentation without stripping your skin? Check. Leaves you looking glowy and refreshed? Check. Offers gentle yet effective exfoliation? Check, check, check.

Hung Vanngo Beauty Eyeshadow Palette Hung Vanngo Beauty Color Story Eyeshadow Palette $49 See on Sephora Named after the famed celebrity makeup artist, Hung Vanngo Beauty quickly made headlines following its September launch for its striking Color Story Eyeshadow Palette. The palette is available in a rainbow of different shades featuring eight of the boldest, most vibrant pigments we’ve seen in a long time, and the non-powdery finish is guaranteed to give you that Vanngo-level red-carpet glam.

Clarins Brightening Glow Serum Clarins Multi-Active Brightening Glow Serum with Vitamin C + AHA $68 See on Sephora It’s not always easy to tell if a serum is actually working or not, but this product makes it very obvious. My skin was visibly glowy and rejuvenated after just a few uses, which is a pretty impressive feat given how much retinol I use on a weekly basis.