MGK and Megan Fox Pioneered An Extreme Couple’s Manicure Trend

Since the public announcement of their relationship last year, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been joined at the hip, so to speak. From attending red carpet events together to co-starring in a movie and music video and appearing on magazine covers, you never see them apart. This weekend, the couple took their codependence to new heights, while attending the launch party for MGK's new nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR in West Hollywood.

At the event, the couple arrived (expectedly) in coordinating outfits– all black and including blazers. Less, expectedly however, they both wore with matching pink snakeskin-hued manicures with a silver chain linking their pinkie nails together. The look was created by nail artist and frequent collaborator, Brittney Boyce, who used the brand’s new shades for the design. Boyce shared a step-by-step guide to recreating the look on Instagram, revealing the shades used were: Party Favor (bubblegum pink), 25 to Life (hot red), and Depressionist (classic black).

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“How you get that look is first apply Party Favor (pink) as a base coat. Apply 1 coat over the nail. Then, cut a 4x4 in piece of fishnet and wrap around the nail; take a toothbrush or brush, dipping into other colors you’re using and start patting it on top of the fishnet (25 to Life),” she wrote on Instagram. To add texture, Boyce added Depressionist for the detail to achieve that snakeskin look then peeled off the fishnet while the nail paint was still wet. “After the nails are dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together.” Talk about a new level of interconnectedness.

UN/DN LAQR is a genderless nail polish line created on the idea of encouraging self-expression. The line debuted with 10 cream shades and creative topcoats that are now officially available to purchase, launching last week. In the hours following the announcement, global fashion marketplace Love the Sales reported a 420% increase in demand for “men’s nail polish” and a 137% rise in beauty searches for “male beauty products”.

To complete the over-the-top nail look, MGK wore a metallic temporary facial tattoo and Megan Fox wore a deep maroon lipstick– both very in line with their usual goth aesthetic. Despite the accessories, the nail chain was definitely the star of the show and likely an indicator of the type of innovative nail art we can expect in UN/DN LAQR campaigns—with Megan Fox no doubt continuing to be the co-star.