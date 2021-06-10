Hollywood's current couple du jour, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, are seen going head to head in the intense trailer for their new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Despite playing enemies on screen, the duo reportedly met on set and later developed a romantic relationship.

Midnight in the Switchgrass follows two FBI agents, played by Megan Fox and Bruce Willis, who team up with a local cop to catch a serial killer who’s been abducting women in Florida. In the trailer, Fox’s character, Rebecca Lombardo, yells at her partner (Willis) for slacking on the investigation.

“We’re supposed to be protecting these girls,” she says. Lombardo then decides to go undercover, meeting up with Machine Gun Kelly’s character, a suspected accomplice to the killer. In a sketchy hotel room he whispers, “You belong to me,” while wielding a knife, before Fox swiftly escapes. Later she goes undercover again, but gets abducted in a botched sting operation. Fox then spends the rest of the film fighting for survival, while the police search for the kidnapper.

Midnight in the Switchgrass is Randall Emmet’s directorial debut. Emmet, who you might recognize as Lala Kent's fiancé on Vanderpump Rules, built a successful career as the producer for The Irishman, Speed Kills, Gotti, and Everest. And while he’s credited for much of the creative direction in those movies, he had an even more specific vision for this one. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that Fox was his first choice to play the lead. “She’s been doing this at a very high level for a long time,” he said, adding, “I went to Megan first, and I was shocked that she said yes.”

Later in that interview, Fox gushed that Machine Gun Kelly was the true star of the film. “I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is,” she explained. “He is so charismatic and he is so naturally gifted and he’s so intense.”

Luckily we won’t have to wait long to understand what she means: Midnight in the Switchgrass hits theaters and rental services July 23rd.