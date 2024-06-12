Rihanna Already Has An Actress In Mind To Play Her In A Future Biopic

The wait for new Rihanna music has been so long that the idea of the prolific singer dropping a biopic before giving us a R9 release date feels within the realm of possibility. After all, the 36-year-old’s journey from a girl in Barbados to chart-topping pop star to billionaire businesswoman and mother sounds tailor-made for the big screen. And while no such project has been announced, there is one actress RiRi thinks would be up to the task of portraying her.

At the red-carpet launch for the beauty mogul’s Fenty Hair line on June 10, the “Kiss It Better” singer threw Taylor Russell’s name into the ring when asked by E! News. “You know why? ‘Cause she got a nice forehead, she’s fly,” Rihanna said. “I feel like I wanna be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”

We can’t argue with that logic, and there’s certainly a resemblance between Ri and the 29-year-old Canadian actress. Russell broke through in Netflix’s Lost in Space before leading the 2022 cannibal flick Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet. She’s also been linked to Harry Styles, though the two reportedly called it quits in May after dating for less than a year.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between horror films, sci-fi adventures, and gripping dramas, Russell’s résumé runs the gamut — and the classically trained ballet dancer might just be down for the gig, considering she told Vogue her career goal is “to be challenged and do things I’ve never done before.”

At the same time, Rihanna did provide fans with an update on her follow-up to 2016’s ANTI at the hair launch. “I have been working on the album for so long that I just put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio,” she told Entertainment Tonight. But, as she clarified, that means she’s only just getting started again. As they say, good things come to those who wait.