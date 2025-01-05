LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Ayo Edebiri attends W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Part...
Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes Pre-Parties

A heady dose of glamour before the big night.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Fashion stylists will be working all weekend long in the name of crafting looks for their respective clients, who will sashay from party to party — all before the Golden Globes even start. But in the name of celebrating the year’s best films and TV shows, the studios are rolling out additional red carpets for the stars and crews, and giving industry insiders a chance to have a friendly schmooze before putting on their game faces come Jan. 5.

Consider these cocktail hours and boozy celebrations the first of many arenas where stars will enter the running for our 2025 best-dressed list — in other words, we’re eyeing who’s wearing what designer, and how well they pull it off. It’s also a great vibe check for the style route they’ll be taking throughout awards season.

We’re hoping to catch glimpses of Zendaya, halter neck or no halter neck; newcomer Mikey Madison; veteran star and first-time Golden Globes nominee Pamela Anderson; and musicians like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande, who will surely be making the rounds. Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the weekend’s pre-parties.

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Gucci

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisy Stella

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX

W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman in Miu Miu

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Prada

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Love

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn

At the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch.Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny, Maisy Stella, and Mikey Madison

At the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch.Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

At Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch.Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

At Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch.Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana

At the After Party for the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

At the "The Last Showgirl" Golden Globe Celebration.Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images