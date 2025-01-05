The Best Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes Pre-Parties

Fashion stylists will be working all weekend long in the name of crafting looks for their respective clients, who will sashay from party to party — all before the Golden Globes even start. But in the name of celebrating the year’s best films and TV shows, the studios are rolling out additional red carpets for the stars and crews, and giving industry insiders a chance to have a friendly schmooze before putting on their game faces come Jan. 5.
Consider these cocktail hours and boozy celebrations the first of many arenas where stars will enter the running for our 2025 best-dressed list — in other words, we’re eyeing who’s wearing what designer, and how well they pull it off. It’s also a great vibe check for the style route they’ll be taking throughout awards season.