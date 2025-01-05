The Best Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes Pre-Parties

Fashion stylists will be working all weekend long in the name of crafting looks for their respective clients, who will sashay from party to party — all before the Golden Globes even start. But in the name of celebrating the year’s best films and TV shows, the studios are rolling out additional red carpets for the stars and crews, and giving industry insiders a chance to have a friendly schmooze before putting on their game faces come Jan. 5.

Consider these cocktail hours and boozy celebrations the first of many arenas where stars will enter the running for our 2025 best-dressed list — in other words, we’re eyeing who’s wearing what designer, and how well they pull it off. It’s also a great vibe check for the style route they’ll be taking throughout awards season.

We’re hoping to catch glimpses of Zendaya, halter neck or no halter neck; newcomer Mikey Madison; veteran star and first-time Golden Globes nominee Pamela Anderson; and musicians like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande, who will surely be making the rounds. Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the weekend’s pre-parties.

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Gucci At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maisy Stella At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman in Miu Miu At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Prada At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Love At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison At W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn At the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny, Maisy Stella, and Mikey Madison At the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch. Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent At Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez At Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldana At the After Party for the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images