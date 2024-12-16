We love New York — so much so that our first NYLON Nights issue is dedicated to it — but London is home to some of the most exciting names in fashion, like the wildly weird Freddy Coomes. Another designer who made our eyes widen in 2024 is Ellie Misner, a demicouturier with a knack for embracing every female form. In the last year, she’s dressed Katy Perry, Raye, Shygirl, and Halle Bailey — four women with four different body types — with ease.

Halle Bailey JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Katy Perry Araya Doheny/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shygirl Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Raye Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Misner’s bread and butter is corsetry, which naturally lends itself to eveningwear. Her four collections offer takes on red-carpet fashion that simultaneously reinterpret classic silhouettes like column gowns and draping for a more modern woman. Misner is a newbie to the industry by any count, having only launched her namesake brand in 2022, but her ability to highlight women’s assets gave wind to her ascent; just a year after striking out on her own, she dressed Dove Cameron at the Barbie premiere and Claudia Sulewski at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Dove Cameron Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Claudia Sulewski Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Those two showings led to dressing Perry, and now, celebrity stylists — especially those dressing singers — know who to tap for their clients who might not fit into runway samples and/or want to feel unabashedly sexy. While Misner is only at the beginning of her journey into the madness of the industry, she’s about to launch her fifth collection titled “I Love Lamp.” She’s already bringing the couture experience not only to your favorite musicians, but to the everyday folk who aren’t walking weekly red carpets. You can shop Perry’s look, which will be custom-made in Misner’s London studio to your exact specifications.