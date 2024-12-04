Remember that list of goals you made last December? Or the mood board you scraped together on New Year’s Eve? Now that we’ve finally reached the end of the year, the time has come again to start vision-boarding the version of ourselves we want to be in 2025. But reinvention doesn’t have to be a full rebrand — it could be as simple as spritzing a new fragrance to help start your year on the right note (literally).

Anyone who’s smelled a fragrance and gotten an instant dopamine boost, or caught a whiff of a cologne and been instantly transported, knows that a scent’s power goes far beyond how long it lasts. So, being intentional about the fragrances you wear for 2025 can help lock in the energy you’re looking to attract. Luckily, there are plenty of recent perfume launches to spice up the rotation. While many of next year’s highly anticipated releases are top secret, these 2024 picks are just as buzzy. From sugary-sweet marshmallow notes to fruity florals, NYLON shares the best new fragrances to try for 2025 — your future self will thank you.

The Best Gourmand Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow Sephora $100 See On Sephora For those wanting to enter the new year in a demure state of mind, Kayali’s new Yum Boujee Marshmallow is your answer. The juicy-sweet scent featues notes of strawberry, pink marshmallow, and whipped vanilla, so you’ll smell as sweet as you feel.

The Best Oud Notte D'Oro Parfum Valentino $330 See On Valentino Inspired by the essence of Rome, Valentino’s Notte D'Oro Parfum balances the oud base with sweet orange and almond notes to help entice whoever gets close. It’s sultry, magnetic, and perfect for anyone who loves amber fragrances.

The Best Floral NOYZ 12:00 Eau de Parfum Ulta $85 See On Ulta NOYZ’s 12:00 featues a blend of jasmine, pepper, raspberry, and creamy blonde woods for an unexpected twist on a classic floral. It’s sweet and spicy, and is the perfect fragrance to travel with you from the desk to after-work drinks.

The Best Patchouli Welcome Dreams Pleasing $135 See On Pleasing To absolutely no one’s surprise, Harry Styles launched a new fragrance that smells deliciously sweet. Pleasing’s Welcome Dreams — a vanilla-based fragrance with Indonesian clove buds, caramel, and black amber — is the perfect fragrance to spritz when manifesting your 2025 goals.

The Best Cocoa Villa Isar 224 Krigler $745 See On Krigler Throw on your comfiest cashmere sweater and spritz Krigler’s Villa Isar 22 to smell like a warm hug for the holidays. The scent is inspired by toasty après-ski moments by the crackling fire, with notes of warm cocoa, almond, and Austrian honey.

The Best Fruity-Floral Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Le Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora Jimmy Choo’s I Want Choo mixes juicy mandarin, jasmine, and vanilla notes for a party-girl scent that anyone who identifies as the Samantha of the friend group will love. Plus, the gilded gold bottle looks like a work of art.

The Best Crisp Cologne Jo Malone Fir & Artemisia Cologne Macy's $144 $170 See On Macy's Jo Malone’s new holiday scent is a hot toddy in a bottle. One whifff of the patchouli, oakmoss, and fresh artemisia notes will warm you up on the most frigid winter nights.

The Best Skin Scent Merit Retrospect™ L’Extrait de Parfum Sephora $92 See On Sephora For a scent that changes with you throughout the day, reach for minimalist makeup brand Merit’s new fragrance, Retrospect. The fragrance starts off as a soft fruity-floral with bergamot and pear top notes, then turns into a warm musk by the end of the day.

The Best Spicy Gourmand Naughty Nonna Snif $46 $65 See On Snif Not your everyday gourmand, Snif’s Naughty Nona adds a playful note of candied ginger for a fresh and spicy kick. The vibe is your grandmother’s fruitcake, spiked with rum and soaked in vanilla glaze. Yum.