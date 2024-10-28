The 12 Best Winter Fragrances

Think about a major life moment, good or bad. Do you remember the exact perfume you were wearing? Maybe not, but all it takes is one whiff out of the blue to instantly remind you. Fragrance has an undeniable link to memory and emotions, which is why perfume can be an important part of setting the vibe and mood for each season — not to mention, a way to remember experiences down the line.

If you’re in the market for a new scent, NYLON rounded up a list of cozy winter fragrances for every cold-weather mood, whether you’re sitting by a crackling fire, hot toddy in hand, or watching your favorite artist perform in a sweaty club. So when you think back on winter 2024, you might recall the ginger-spiked sweetness of Orebella’s Nightcap or the party-girl vibes of Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her. Or Lake & Skye’s new 11 11 Vanilla, which smells like fresh-baked cookies, or Celine’s Zou Zou, which feels like biting into an airy meringue.

Below, you’ll find the best winter fragrances for now (and later).

Best Winter Skin Scent Glossier You Doux Glossier $78 See On Glossier With notes of violet and palo santo, Glossier You Doux is a soft fragrance that acts as a subtle enhancer of your skin’s natural scent — which makes it great for anyone who doesn’t like wearing fragrance. Instead, you’ll smell like a fresher, better version of yourself.

Best Gourmand Winter Fragrance Hilde Soliani Hot Milk Lucky Scent $175 See On Lucky Scent If you’re a lover of white Russians, Hilde Soliani’s Hot Milk is the winter scent for you. With a blend of black pepper, chili oil, cinnamon, and milk accords, this scent from the quirky queen of gourmand is comforting, warm, and like nothing you’ve smelled before.

Best Daytime Winter Fragrance Zou Zou Celine $310 See On Celine Inspired by the charm of ‘60s icons, Celine’s Zou Zou fragrance mixes benzoin, tonka bean, patchouli, vanilla, and musk with amber and caramel notes. The result? A sweet, powdery scent that feels like curling up in a velvet booth in the back of a Parisian jazz club.

Best Nighttime Winter Fragrance Orebella NIGHTCAP Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta Bella Hadid evidently put her heart and soul into creating Orebella’s Nightcap fragrance, which uses ginger and cardamom notes to spice up the vanilla base. It’s the perfect scent for cozy nights in front of the fireplace.

Best Winter Fragrance For Going Out Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora $95 See On Sephora For a different kind of night, Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre is the party-girl scent (there’s a reason why Dua Lipa is the face of it). The bold floral notes and Moroccan orange blossom are just begging to be worn on the dance floor, under the disco lights.

Best Spicy Winter Fragrance Prada Paradoxe Sephora $165 See On Sephora There’s a reason Prada Paradoxe continues to make the rounds on social media. The fresh, spicy floral grounds itself with subtle musk and amber undertones, and one or two spritzes is all it takes for it to last all night.

Best Smoky Winter Fragrance Cosmic Cowboy Perfume Oil Extract Perfumehead $115 See On Perfumehead Perfumehead’s extracts are truly one of a kind: After rolling onto your skin, the oil syncs with your body heat, deepening the smell over time. Inspired by the energy of LA’s Sunset Strip in the ‘70s, Cosmic Cowboy features notes of cinnamon bark and cacao to reflect the feeling of being in a smoke-filled club, drink in hand, waiting for your favorite artist to go onstage.

Best Subtle Winter Fragrance Lake & Skye 11 11 Vanilla Ulta $98 See On Ulta For the gourmand-obsessed, allow us to present yet another vanilla contender: Lake & Skye’s 11 11 Vanilla. The just-launched fragrance has a marshmallow accord that makes you feel like you’re cuddled up in the softest cashmere sweater, while the sea salt adds an unexpected contrast.

Best Earthy Winter Fragrance D.S. & DURGA Big Sur Eucalyptus Eau de Parfum Bluemercury $210 See On Bluemercury D.S. & Durga’s Big Sur Eucalyptus eau de parfum can only be described as “California woods” in a bottle. One press of the atomizer, and you’ll be transported to a relaxing drive in Monterey, breathing in the fresh smell of wet wood and the salty Pacific spray.

Best Floral Winter Fragrance Rabanne Million Gold For Her Selfridges $158 See On Selfridges Rabanne’s Million Gold For Her is the epitome of a sexy floral fragrance. The notes of rose and white flowers mix with musk for a scent that’s perfect for anyone who identifies with the dark feminine aesthetic (black lip gloss optional).

Best Cozy Winter Fragrance 21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum Victoria Beckham Beauty $200 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty Inspired by a night Victoria Beckham experienced in Java, her new 21:50 Rêverie perfume is the perfect warming scent for cold nights. This vanilla fragrance isn’t your typical overly sweet scent — instead, the Tonka beans mingle with cedarwood to add a smoky element that feels unique and unexpected.