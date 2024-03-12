Update your personality-hat tallies: Celine has entered the chat with a lofty, logo-emblazoned jockey helmet (à la Audrey Hepburn in How To Steal a Million) as seen in its new Winter 2024 video.

Titled after the Arc de Triomphe, the house’s latest release includes the first cosmetics range in its history, as well as photography and a short film that pays tribute to designer Hedi Slimane’s “dear friend and mentor Richard Avedon,” according to a press release. Fittingly, the Celine Beauté collection will launch this fall with a satin lipstick called “Rouge Triomphe,” while models in this campaign can be seen wearing a nude shade from “Le Rouge Celine” collection available in 2025. (Bottles, pencils, and cases “serving all beauty rituals” are also on the docket; the last appears in the form of a curious jewelry box in which a gold, bag-toting figurine spins.)

Aside from the makeup ranges to come, the lookbook suggests that the dream of the ‘60s — aka “the golden age of Celine” — is well and truly alive, with winged liner, Twiggy-ish bottom-lash mascara, scraped-back updos, oversize square sunglasses, multi-strand pearl necklaces and studs, and Peter Pan collars. Are we sensing a return to “ladylike” dressing? The pillboxes and flowery celebrity perfumes point to yes ... maybe.

Watch the campaign film here.