Clairo Is Playing Residencies In Los Angeles & New York City

If you want to catch Clairo live any time soon, you’ll have to be either living in, or willing to make the trek to Los Angeles or New York City. The “Sexy To Someone” singer has announced her latest slate of live shows, and in lieu of the traditional tour, she’s opted for two five-day residencies at The Fonda Theatre in LA and Webster Hall in NYC, set to take place in September. The shows will be in support of her upcoming new album, Charm, which will drop much sooner, on July 12.

She’ll be gracing the The Fonda on Sept. 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, before flying to NYC to take over Webster Hall on Sept. 14, 15, 17, 18, and 19. Both theaters are much more intimate than the venues she played during her last tour for 2021’s Sling, and the downsizing appears to be a new trend among artists; Paramore did a limited theatre run ahead of 2023’s This Is Why, and Mitski’s tour for The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We similarly booked smaller ballroom spaces for several shows in lieu of an arena for one large show. Residencies are also in vogue; Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst just wrapped up his own four-day stints in L.A. and NYC.

Charm is Clairo’s third studio album, and is set to traverse the sounds of the ‘70s with inspiration from Harry Nilsson and Blossom Dearie. See details of her L.A. and NYC residencies, below.

When is Clairo’s residency?

The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles

September 6

September 7

September 8

September 10

September 11

Webster Hall in NYC

September 14

September 15

September 17

September 18

September 19

How can I buy tickets to Clairo’s shows?

You can register now to access the upcoming artist presale, which kicks off Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The public onsale follows shortly after on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local.