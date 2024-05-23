Clairo Is Back — With A New Album & Song "Sexy To Someone"

Three years after her last full-length release, Clairo, one of indie rock’s most luminous voices, has returned. On May 23, the singer-songwriter, who came up in the bedroom pop scene but has since established herself as a formidable album artist, released her first song in years, “Sexy To Someone,” an immediately catchy, balmy tune that’s tailor-made for all your glorious summer yearning. “Sexy to somebody, will you let it be you?” she sings on the chorus. “Oh I need a reason to get out of the house.” Which, mood.

It arrives with news of her next album, called Charm, out later this summer in July. Judging by the lead single, it’ll pick up where Immunity left off, with swirling melodies and warm, nostalgic pop haze. We’re already itching to hear the whole thing. Read on for everthing we know so far.

What is Clairo’s new album called?

Clairo’s new record is called Charm. It follows up 2021’s Sling, and 2019’s Immunity.

When will Clairo’s new album be released?

Charm is out July 12. Pre-order it here.

What songs will be on the album?

Charm will have 11 songs, including the sweet and balmy lead single “Sexy To Someone,” released on May 23. Hear that, below, and read on for the album’s full tracklist.

Nomad Sexy to Someone Second Nature Slow Dance Thank You Terrapin Juna Add Up My Love Echo Glory of the Snow Pier 4

Who did Clairo work with on the album?

Unlike Immumity and Sling, which were produced with the help of Rostam and Jack Antonoff, respectively, Charm was created with the help of musicians outside of the pop real, per a press release. New York-based song-maker Leon Michels — who helms the soul band El Michels Affair and has worked with funk group The Dap-Kings — co-produced the album with singer; they recorded its songs using strictly analog equipment, tracking them live to tape at studios in Queens, NYC, and Woodstock, New York.

What are the themes of the album?

While there’s little information yet about the album’s themes, Charm is clearly taking a heavy swerve into the realm of musicianship, based on its creative process. Per a release, the record was inspired by “the grandness and the sophistication” of albums by ‘70s artist Henry Nilsson and jazz singer Blossom Dearie — so expect “70’s-inspired grooves that move lithely between jazz, psychedelic folk and soul.”