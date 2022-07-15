Paramore is officially back. After teasing fans throughout 2022 about its long-awaited comeback, the beloved veteran pop-punk band has announced that it’ll be hitting the road to play a series of intimate concerts this fall throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The special tour will kick off in October in Bakersfield, CA, and will take the band to intimate theater venues throughout the midwest, Canada, and the South, with festival appearances scheduled throughout. Notably, they won’t be playing big cities like New York City or Los Angeles. Instead, the tour route largely sticks to a midwest itinerary, hitting mid-sized theaters in places like Omaha, NE, Bonner Springs, KS, and Cincinnati, OH.

The jaunt will mark the band’s first live shows together since 2018 when Paramore concluded its After Laughter tour. The band has since been on a break of sorts, though they began teasing a comeback in 2021. “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?” Hayley Williams wrote in a newsletter to her fans back then. Months later, the band officially confirmed that they were working on their sixth studio album, and that the sound of the project wasn’t exactly a “comeback ‘emo’ record” but still very guitar-forward.

No details have been released about the album or music yet, but it’s likely the band will debut new music during their upcoming shows. Below, see everything you need to know about attending the band’s Fall 2022 tour, including the full tour schedule and how to score tickets.

Where is Paramore playing for their Fall 2022 tour?

See the band’s full Fall 2022 tour schedule below.

Paramore Fall 2022 Dates

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date - Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

How to buy tickets to Paramore’s Fall 2022 tour:

Registration to access Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale is open now until Sunday, July 17, at 10 p.m. PT. Registered fans who receive the presale access code will be able to purchase presale tickets starting Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time, until Thursday, July 21, at 10 p.m. local time. Festival dates will not be eligible for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. local time via paramore.net.